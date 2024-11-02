Seven Straight: Tips Down Wild 5-2 in Wenatchee
November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips extended their winning streak to seven games, picking up a 5-2 win over the Wenatchee Wild at Town Toyota Center on Friday night.
Julien Maze opened the scoring 1:38 into play, hammering home a rebound for his fifth goal of the season. Kenta Isogai equalized for the Wild at 13:44 in the first period for a 1-1 score after the first period.
Jesse Heslop grabbed back the lead for Everett 8:58 into the second period, capitalizing on a cross-crease feed from Carter Bear for his 11th goal of the campaign. Bear then netted a goal of his own on the powerplay at 15:16, wiring a wrister top shelf with assists from Tyler MacKenzie and Dominik Rymon.
MacKenzie potted a shorthanded goal off a rebound 12:41into the third period to extend the Tips' lead. While Zane Saab responded for Wenatchee 36 seconds later with a powerplay goal, an insurance strike by co-captain Eric Jamieson sealed a 5-2 final for Everett.
Jesse Sanche stopped 26 of 28 in the win, his league-leading 10th of the season. Sanche earned first-star honors, with Rymon picking up second star with three assists and Bear earning third star with a goal and two assists.
