Chiefs Complete Comeback with 3 Goals in the 3rd, Beat 'Hawks 4-2

November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs kicked off Native American Appreciation Month with a special celebration featuring Coeur d'Alene Tribal members performing a ceremonial dance, drum song, and the National Anthem in front of a Friday night crowd of over 4,700.

Friday night marked the first matchup with division foe Portland Winterhawks this season and the first period was a tense, scoreless affair.

The second period featured a goal from Spokane Chiefs forward Shea Van Olm, his first in the past three games. Berkly Catton came close after driving into the zone and pinging the crossbar. Van Olm was first to react, swiping the puck into the back of the net as it bounced to the ground at 4:39.

Spokane would go on the power play later in the period but let in a Josh Zakreski shorthanded goal. Hudson Darby added a second for Portland before intermission and Spokane would trail 2-1 entering the third.

Nathan Mayes made a rare goal contribution in the third period to tie up the game at 7:19. Catton took a Van Olm pass behind the goal before finding Mayes at the left circle. The Salmon Arm native fired it under the netminder's glove for his second of the season, doubling his goal total from all of last season.

Shea Van Olm added his second of the night at 17:33, giving the Chiefs the 3-2 lead. He played across the net front towards Owen Martin, but it ricocheted off a defender into the net for the veteran's 13th goal of the season. Catton added a third assist of the night on the play.

Rasmus Ekström put the bow on this game with an empty-net-goal with less than a minute to play, his first goal in the past three games and his sixth of the season.

Spokane's 50 shots on goal is a season high, topping the 49 shots on goal in Prince Albert earlier this season.

Portland's goaltender Ondrej Štìbeták earned third star honors with 46 saves on the night. Shea Van Olm was named first star with two goals and one assist while Berkly Catton was named second star, recording three assists in a game for the fourth time this season.

Spokane will hit the road Saturday night for a rivalry game in Tri-City. Tune in to 103.5 The Game or watch the game on SWX for the first TV broadcast of the season. The Chiefs will be return to the Spokane Arena against the Kelowna Rockets on Tuesday, November 5th for another edition of the TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway. The first 1,000 fans in the building will receive a special edition magnet featuring a Spokane Chiefs player, courtesy of TicketsWest.

