T-Birds Earn Point Versus Edmonton

November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - Newcomer Kyren Gronick had a goal and an assist, but the Seattle Thunderbirds fell, 5-4, in a shootout to the Edmonton Oil Kings Friday at the accesso ShoWare Center. The T-Birds five game homestand continues Saturday when they host the Portland Winterhawks at 6:05 p.m.

Head coach Matt O'Dette said there were some good things to take from the game. "Our start was better. A lot better. It's something we talked about a lot this week. That was encouraging." Seattle had fallen behind, 3-0, in each of its last three games, all regulation losses.

The Thunderbirds (5-9-1-1) got on the board early when Simon Lovsin scored his third of the season off a Gronick assist at 1:24. Edmonton tied it with just under five minutes left in the opening period. Nishaan Parmar had the second assist.

The Oil Kings grabbed their only lead of regulation with a goal at 5:37 of the second period. The T-birds responded with a pair of goals 46-seconds apart. The first came from Antonio Martorana at 7:56, his first of the season in his first game of the season.

"It was super nice to get the first one under my belt," said the second year forward. "It was my first game in a little bit so, just getting my feet back going and back up to game speed."

Gronick followed with his first goal as a Thunderbird to put the T-Birds back up, 3-2. "Got put on a line with Parm and Lovy and they were unbelievable. They were two hard workers, and I was grateful to be able to play with them."

Once again Edmonton tied it up before the period ended with a power play goal at 16:16.

The Thunderbirds took their third lead of the game on a Braeden Cootes power play goal at 2:59 of the third period. The goal extended his point streak to five games. "He's a motor for us," remarked O'Dette of Cootes' play. "It's the work ethic combined with the skill. It's a rare combination."

The Oil Kings forged a 4-4 tie at 7:36 and it remained that way through the rest of regulation and overtime. In the six round shootout Edmonton outscored Seattle 2-1 to claim the 5-4 win.

"There's some positives to be taken from the game," reiterated O'Dette. "I do think we could have dictated the game a little bit more, been a little bit more efficient with the puck. But those are correctable. We'll take the point and move on to tomorrow."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

The Thunderbirds are 7-for-their-last-13 on the man advantage but were awarded just one power play versus Edmonton.

Thursday the T-Birds acquired the 2004-born center Gronick from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for an 8th round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.

After missing the first fifteen games of the season with a lower body injury, Martorana made his 2024-25 season debut Friday. The 2007-born winger is the T-Birds top returning goal scorer (17) from a season ago.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.