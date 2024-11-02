Silvertips Snag Win in Wenatchee Friday as Six-Game Wild Homestand Begins

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The longest Wenatchee Wild homestand of the season began Friday, and the hottest team in the Western Hockey League was the opponent that dropped by first.

The Everett Silvertips used two goals in the second period and two more in the third to push past Wenatchee for a 5-2 victory, the last of a four-game stretch for the Wild that included three matchups against Everett. The win was the Silvertips' seventh straight as they climbed to 13-2-0-0 for the season, while Wenatchee wrapped up the night at 4-9-2-0 on the year.

Everett drew first blood, when Julien Maze banged in a rebound on a shot down the slot from Brek Liske just 1:38 into the contest. However, Kenta Isogai evened the score with 6:16 left in the period after Miles Cooper slid a pass to Isogai at the left point, and his wrister beat Jesse Sanche to tie the game at 1-1 going to the second period.

The Silvertips took the lead for good at 8:58 of the second period, when Jesse Heslop tapped in a chance at the post to make it a 2-1 game. Carter Bear's toss from the left-wing circle gave Everett a dose of success on the power play with 4:44 left in the period, making it a two-goal game at the intermission.

A third-period penalty kill began with a 2-on-1 chance and a rebound goal from Tyler MacKenzie off Dominik Rymon's setup shot at the 12:41 mark, but Wenatchee wouldn't have to wait long to respond - just 36 seconds later, Zane Saab got his stick on a bouncing rebound near the net following a shot from Dawson Seitz, and punched in the second chance to cut the lead to 4-2. Eric Jamieson wired in a wrist shot from the top of the slot with 4:03 remaining to close the scoring for the night.

Bear had a goal and two assists to lead the scoring effort for Everett, while Rymon finished with three assists. MacKenzie posted a goal and an assist of his own, as Sanche picked up his 10 th win of the season on 26 saves. Zahara made 25 stops, as each team wrapped up the night with a 1-for-3 mark on the power play.

The Edmonton Oil Kings make their first visit ever to Town Toyota Center Saturday, as the homestand continues with Construction Workers Night, presented by the Central Washington Home Builders Association and Building NCW. The opening puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tickets for Saturday's game and all regular-season home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

