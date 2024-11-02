Game Preview: Royals vs. Blades - November 3rd, 2024
November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals are continuing their four-game homestand this weekend in a matchup against the Eastern Conference's top team, the Saskatoon Blades. The game will be at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on Sunday, November 3rd with puck drop set for 3:05 pm.
This match will be the second of the Royals' current homestand. On Friday, they faced off against the defending WHL champions, the Moose Jaw Warriors. While the Royals dropped this match with a 4-2 final score, six different players tallied points. Reggie Newman and Teydon Trembecky both scored.
Sunday's matchup will be the first and only time the Royals and Blades will meet for the 2024-25 season. The Royals are hunting their first win against the Blades after seven years. Their last winning effort against the team came on October 24th, 2017, when the Royals won 7-2.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
VICTORIA
Reggie Newman - In the midst of his fourth season in Victoria, assistant captain Reggie Newman has been among the team's most impactful forwards. In 12 games played, Newman carries a plus/minus of six, he is also second on the team in penalty minutes with 28. In Friday's match against the Moose Jaw Warriors, Newman scored his fifth goal of the season on a powerplay in the first period.
SASKATOON
Cooper Williams - The 16-year-old from Calgary, B.C., is enjoying a stellar start to his WHL career. The rookie is averaging above a point per game, as in 14 games played has recorded 15 points from four goals and 11 assists. Additionally, Williams has already had five multi-point games. Williams is situated on the Blades' third line and recorded one assist in the Blades' recent 7-6 loss to the Vancouver Giants.
CURRENT SEASON RECORDS
VICTORIA - (8W-4L-1OTL-1SOL-TP18) - 4th in Western Conference
SASKATOON - (10W-3L-1OTL-0SOL-TP21 - 1st in Eastern Conference
ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Â November 3, v. SASK - 3:05 pm
Â November 5, v. KAM - 7:05 pm
Â November 6, v. KAM - 7:05 pm
Â November 9, @ SEA - 6:05 pm
Â November 11, @ KAM - 2:00 pm
CANADIAN ARMED FORCES APPRECIATION NIGHT
Join the Victoria Royals during Sunday's game as the team honors the Canadian Armed Forces. In this game, the Royals will wear exclusive jerseys inspired by the CAF. These jerseys are up for auction until November 15th, with all proceeds being donated to the Support Our Troops program.
Bid now using the link below https://fans.winwithdash.com/event/671ab495931bea00086f7fea
Tickets can be purchased:
Â Online at selectyourtickets.com
Â By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777
Â Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 am on Saturday home game days.
WATCH & LISTEN
Radio broadcast
All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.
Online video stream
All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.
