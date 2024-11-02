Broncos Look for Second Straight Win Hosting Pats Saturday Night
November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - After a 9-4 triumph at the Art Hauser Centre Friday night, The Swift Current Broncos (9-6-0-0) host the Regina Pats (5-7-1-0) in Regina's first appearance at InnovationPlex Saturday night.
The Broncos got a career night out of Clarke Caswell in Prince Albert scoring five point (2G-3A) and Brady Birnie had his second hat-trick in as many weeks in part of the Broncos win against the Raiders. While the Pats will look to bounce back after dropping a 10-5 at home against the Medicine Hat Tigers.
For more on tonight's game see tonight's Game Notes & Stats above.
Game time is 7 PM, you can catch the game live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos, Gino De Paoli, starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.
There will be Hockey Happy Hour specials as the Broncos sampler will be $10. Be sure to stick around post-game as five members of the Broncos will be signing autographs on the concourse. Captain Clarke Caswell, Sawyer Dingman, Joey Rocha, Connor Gabriel & Josh McGregor will be at the autograph table.
