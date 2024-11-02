Broncos Look for Second Straight Win Hosting Pats Saturday Night

November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - After a 9-4 triumph at the Art Hauser Centre Friday night, The Swift Current Broncos (9-6-0-0) host the Regina Pats (5-7-1-0) in Regina's first appearance at InnovationPlex Saturday night.

The Broncos got a career night out of Clarke Caswell in Prince Albert scoring five point (2G-3A) and Brady Birnie had his second hat-trick in as many weeks in part of the Broncos win against the Raiders. While the Pats will look to bounce back after dropping a 10-5 at home against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

For more on tonight's game see tonight's Game Notes & Stats above.

Game time is 7 PM, you can catch the game live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos, Gino De Paoli, starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

There will be Hockey Happy Hour specials as the Broncos sampler will be $10. Be sure to stick around post-game as five members of the Broncos will be signing autographs on the concourse. Captain Clarke Caswell, Sawyer Dingman, Joey Rocha, Connor Gabriel & Josh McGregor will be at the autograph table.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.