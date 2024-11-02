Broncos Run Roughshod Over Raiders

November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Prince Albert, SK - Clarke Caswell's career night and Brady Birnie's second hat-trick in as many weeks helped the Swift Current Broncos to their 9th win of the season with a 9-4 road win in Prince Albert over the Raiders Friday night.

The Broncos would start their business on the scoresheet at 1:46 as Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) would pot his 11th of the season from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB). Quickly after the Broncos would make it 2-0 as Caswell would get his 7th from Birnie & Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) which extended his point streak to ten games. The scoring continued at 7:36 as Sawyer Dingman (Edmonton, AB) would shelf his 2nd of the campaign from Eric Johnston (Regina, SK) & Kurt Rookes (Manson, MB). Broncos cap off the period with Brady Birnie's second of the game at 14:47 from Josh McGregor (Brandon, MB) & Clarke Caswell running a clean sheet through the first 20 minutes.

Prince Albert would open the scoring in the second as Aiden Oiring would make it 4-1 51 seconds in at the end of a Raider power play. But the Broncos would not be denied as Eric Johnston would burn his former team with his 3rd of the season from at 4:10 from Connor Dale (St. Albert, AB) & Rylan Gould (Headingly, SK) to make it 5-1. Brady Birnie has his second hat-trick in as many weeks at 8:14 from Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) & Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB). Burzynski would then walk in for his second of the season at 15:42 to make it 6-1 from Clarek Caswell. 42 seconds later Carlin Dezainde would pounce on a loose puck to make it 8-1 from Rookes & Peyton Kettles (Winnipeg, MB). Prince Albert would add a late goal in the second from Ty Meunier to put the lead to 8-2 after 40.

Prince Albert would score a pair of goals in the third period from Brayden Dube & Niall Crocker on the power play, but Clarke Caswell caps off a five-point night with a power play goal of his own at 16:16 from Luke Mistelbacher & Carlin Dezainde.

With the 9-4 win the Broncos move to 9-6-0-0 on the season while dropping the Raiders record to 4-8-2-0. With the win, the Broncos will return home to face the Regina Pats Saturday night at InnovationPlex. Puck drop goes at 7 PM.

