Tigers Shut Out 3-0 In Brandon

November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers finished off their weekend road trip with a visit to Westoba Place to face off against the Wheat Kings. It was their third game in four nights on the road. The Tigers won the previous two and were looking to head home on a four-game win streak. Unfortunately, they ran into a red-hot goalie that had other plans.

Goaltenders Harrison Meneghin and Carson Bjarnason were the stars of this game with both making a number of highlight reel saves to keep their teams in the game.

Despite the teams putting up a combined 71 shots throughout the game, only one goal was scored prior to the final minutes of the game. Caleb Hadland gave the Wheat Kings the early lead at 3:14 of the first period. He netted his third goal of the season when he found the back of the net with a one-timer from the front of the net.

With it only being a one goal game late, the Tigers decided to pull the netminder for the extra attacker. Unfortunately, the Tigers weren't able to take advantage, and the Wheat Kings added a pair of empty net goals to seal the victory.

Meneghin had a fantastic game in net for the Tigers. It was his 100th career game in the WHL and he showed why he's been able to have that longevity in the league. He kept the Tigers in it until the end making 35 saves on 36 shots, including a number that even the Wheat Kings fans had to appreciate.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/3 - 0%

PK: 4/4 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Carson Bjarnason - Brandon

Harrison Meneghin - Medicine Hat

Caleb Hadland - Brandon

Supplement King Hardest Working Player - Harrison Meneghin

The Tigers are back in action Wednesday night when they head down Highway 3 to take on the Hurricanes. Game time is 7:00 PM (MT). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

