Miller Magic in Shootout Helps Oil Kings to Win Over Thunderbirds

November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Kent, Wash. - For the first time in over a decade, the Edmonton Oil Kings won a regular season game at the ShoWare Center in Kent against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

On Friday, the Oil Kings earned a 5-4 shootout win in their fifth game of the the U.S. road swing.

While Simon Lovsin opened the scoring for Seattle just about a minute and a half into this one, the Oil Kings didn't crumble and fought back while also being down 4-3 in the third period.

"We talked about how these guys haven't been home in a while and they're a good team in this building and they're going to come out hard," said Oil Kings Head Coach Luke Pierce. "So, wasn't thrilled with that [start], but I liked our response and at this stage of the trip you have to find gritty ways to win and I thought we did that today."

Miroslav Holinka's first of two on the night tied the game at the 15:12 mark of the first, and Noa Ta'Amu's first career WHL goal made it 2-1 for Edmonton 5:37 into the second period.

Seattle responded with two of their own less than a minute apart in the second from Antonio Martorana, and Kyren Gronick to give Seattle a 3-2 lead. Late in the second, Holinka's second of the night late in the second tied it to lead into an exciting finish in the third.

Pierce said it was another great night for Holinka in the Oil Kings victory.

"He's unbelievable," Pierce said. "He's a man out there and he's got a magic touch right now on his stick and he's helping that line that I thought was outstanding offensively. And then he does so many good things away from the puck too that probably go unnoticed at times."

Braeden Cootes scored three minutes in for Seattle before Blake Fiddler locked the game up once again at the 7:36 mark of the third period to help draw things to overtime.

Both teams had chances in overtime as the shots read 4-2 in favour of Seattle in the extra frame, but nothing got by the netminders as the shootout was needed, and six round of it to be exact. Cole Miller went backhand forehand to beat Scott Ratzlaff to win it for Edmonton and bring their record in the U.S. to 3-1-1. Gavin Hodnett and Matej Pekar matched with goals in the second round as well.

Edmonton improves to 7-5-1-1 on the season and will wrap up the U.S. road trip on Saturday when they visit Wenatchee.

