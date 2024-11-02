Game Day Hub: November 2 at Seattle
November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks take on the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday, November 2 at 6:05 p.m. at acessso ShoWare Center for the first televised matchup of the I-5 Rivalry Series presented by ZoomCare. Watch on Portland's CW and don't miss a minute of the action!
Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PT
Venue: acesso ShoWare Center
Uniforms: Black
Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App
Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV
Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok
Upcoming Promotional Games:
Friday, November 15 - Hawks Fight Hunger - BUY TICKETS
Friday, November 22 - Toy Drive - BUY TICKETS
Friday, November 29 - Hometown Heroes - BUY TICKETS
FOLLOW ALONG
Last Time Out
The Portland Winterhawks fell to the Spokane Chiefs, 4-2, at Spokane Arena on Friday night despite a 2-1 lead entering the third period. Josh Zakreski tallied his first career shorthanded goal and Hudson Darby scored to give Portland the advantage through 40 minutes, but the Chiefs rallied with three goals in the final frame, including an empty netter. Ondřej Štěbeták was stellar in net, stopping 47 of 50 shots faced.
2024-25 Season Series
The rivals opened their season series with a back-and-forth affair that saw Seattle overcome a three-goal Portland lead. The Hawks went 3-for-6 on the power play with Tyson Yaremko scoring twice, but two third-period goals from the Thunderbirds sealed the victory for the home team. Saturday marks the second of 12 meetings between the U.S. Division foes this season.
Scouting Seattle
The Thunderbirds enter Saturday's contest coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to Edmonton at home on Friday night. Seattle sits just below Portland in the U.S. Division standings, currently 10th in the Western Conference with a 4-10-3 record. Nathan Pilling leads the team offensively with 16 points (5G, 11A) in 12 games, while veteran defenseman Sawyer Mynio has 12 points from the blue line. Scott Ratzlaff has handled the majority of the goaltending duties, posting a 3.47 GAA and .902 save percentage through nine games played.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024
- Warriors Wrap up Road Trip in Vancouver on Saturday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - November 2 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: November 2 at Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Silvertips Snag Win in Wenatchee Friday as Six-Game Wild Homestand Begins - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants Outlast Blades 7-6 on Home Ice - Vancouver Giants
- Miller Magic in Shootout Helps Oil Kings to Win Over Thunderbirds - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Run Roughshod Over Raiders - Swift Current Broncos
- Tigers Put Up 10 Against Pats - Medicine Hat Tigers
- T-Birds Earn Point Versus Edmonton - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Chiefs Complete Comeback with 3 Goals in the 3rd, Beat 'Hawks 4-2 - Spokane Chiefs
- Four-Goal Third Period Pushes Warriors Past Royals Friday - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.