Game Day Hub: November 2 at Seattle

November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks take on the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday, November 2 at 6:05 p.m. at acessso ShoWare Center for the first televised matchup of the I-5 Rivalry Series presented by ZoomCare. Watch on Portland's CW and don't miss a minute of the action!

Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PT

Venue: acesso ShoWare Center

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks fell to the Spokane Chiefs, 4-2, at Spokane Arena on Friday night despite a 2-1 lead entering the third period. Josh Zakreski tallied his first career shorthanded goal and Hudson Darby scored to give Portland the advantage through 40 minutes, but the Chiefs rallied with three goals in the final frame, including an empty netter. Ondřej Štěbeták was stellar in net, stopping 47 of 50 shots faced.

2024-25 Season Series

The rivals opened their season series with a back-and-forth affair that saw Seattle overcome a three-goal Portland lead. The Hawks went 3-for-6 on the power play with Tyson Yaremko scoring twice, but two third-period goals from the Thunderbirds sealed the victory for the home team. Saturday marks the second of 12 meetings between the U.S. Division foes this season.

Scouting Seattle

The Thunderbirds enter Saturday's contest coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to Edmonton at home on Friday night. Seattle sits just below Portland in the U.S. Division standings, currently 10th in the Western Conference with a 4-10-3 record. Nathan Pilling leads the team offensively with 16 points (5G, 11A) in 12 games, while veteran defenseman Sawyer Mynio has 12 points from the blue line. Scott Ratzlaff has handled the majority of the goaltending duties, posting a 3.47 GAA and .902 save percentage through nine games played.

