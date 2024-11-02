Hawks Snap Skid with 5-2 Victory in Seattle

November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks wasted no time asserting themselves in Seattle, striking twenty seconds into the game and never looking back in a commanding 5-2 win over the Thunderbirds.

Game #16: Portland (5) vs. Seattle (2)

SOG: POR (32) - SEA (33)

PP: POR (2/5) - SEA (1/5)

Saves: Schlenker (31/33) - Ratzlaff (27/32)

GAME NOTES:

Kyle Chyzowski netted his third career shorthanded goal against the Thunderbirds.

Carter Sotheran scored 20 seconds into the contest, marking the fastest tally of his career.

Kyle McDonough notched his first goal of the season in Seattle.

SCORING:

POR - Carter Sotheran (1) from Ryan Miller and Hudson Darby

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (10) (Shorthanded)

POR - Ryan Miler (6) from Diego Buttazzoni and Tyson Jugnauth (Power Play)

SEA - Kyron Groenick (3) from Simon Lovsin and Kaleb Hartmann

POR - Josh Zakreski (6) from Diego Buttazzoni (Power Play)

POR - Kyle McDonough (2) from Jordan Duguay and Reed Brown

SEA - Antonio Martorana (2) from Hyde Davidson (Power Play)

GAME SUMMARY:

Twenty seconds into the game, Carter Sotheran ripped home his first of the season from the slot, going bar-down in Seattle for the 1-0 Hawks lead. Kyle Chyzowski extended the lead to two with an incredible solo effort on the penalty kill, weaving through two T-birds and snapping a shot blocker-side to double the lead.

Ryan Miller added to the onslaught on the power play, threading a shot through traffic and past the goalie's glove to make it 3-0 Hawks at 8:54 of the second period. Seattle finally broke through late in the second and Marek Schlenker shut the door moments later with a sprawling save to preserve the two-goal cushion.

Just 1:13 into the third, Josh Zakreski pounced on a rebound and wristed home the power-play marker into a yawning cage for the 4-1 lead. Kyle McDonough pushed the lead to 5-1 midway through the third, roofing one from the top of the crease. Seattle scored once more near the end of regulation for the 5-2 final.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks finish their three-game swing in Washington against the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m. in Toyota Center.

