Hawks Snap Skid with 5-2 Victory in Seattle
November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks wasted no time asserting themselves in Seattle, striking twenty seconds into the game and never looking back in a commanding 5-2 win over the Thunderbirds.
Game #16: Portland (5) vs. Seattle (2)
SOG: POR (32) - SEA (33)
PP: POR (2/5) - SEA (1/5)
Saves: Schlenker (31/33) - Ratzlaff (27/32)
GAME NOTES:
Kyle Chyzowski netted his third career shorthanded goal against the Thunderbirds.
Carter Sotheran scored 20 seconds into the contest, marking the fastest tally of his career.
Kyle McDonough notched his first goal of the season in Seattle.
SCORING:
POR - Carter Sotheran (1) from Ryan Miller and Hudson Darby
POR - Kyle Chyzowski (10) (Shorthanded)
POR - Ryan Miler (6) from Diego Buttazzoni and Tyson Jugnauth (Power Play)
SEA - Kyron Groenick (3) from Simon Lovsin and Kaleb Hartmann
POR - Josh Zakreski (6) from Diego Buttazzoni (Power Play)
POR - Kyle McDonough (2) from Jordan Duguay and Reed Brown
SEA - Antonio Martorana (2) from Hyde Davidson (Power Play)
GAME SUMMARY:
Twenty seconds into the game, Carter Sotheran ripped home his first of the season from the slot, going bar-down in Seattle for the 1-0 Hawks lead. Kyle Chyzowski extended the lead to two with an incredible solo effort on the penalty kill, weaving through two T-birds and snapping a shot blocker-side to double the lead.
Ryan Miller added to the onslaught on the power play, threading a shot through traffic and past the goalie's glove to make it 3-0 Hawks at 8:54 of the second period. Seattle finally broke through late in the second and Marek Schlenker shut the door moments later with a sprawling save to preserve the two-goal cushion.
Just 1:13 into the third, Josh Zakreski pounced on a rebound and wristed home the power-play marker into a yawning cage for the 4-1 lead. Kyle McDonough pushed the lead to 5-1 midway through the third, roofing one from the top of the crease. Seattle scored once more near the end of regulation for the 5-2 final.
UP NEXT:
The Winterhawks finish their three-game swing in Washington against the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m. in Toyota Center. - The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024
- Hawks Snap Skid with 5-2 Victory in Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Shut Out 3-0 In Brandon - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Bjarnason Stands Tall as Wheat Kings Blank Tigers - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Game Preview: Royals vs. Blades - November 3rd, 2024 - Victoria Royals
- Seven Straight: Tips Down Wild 5-2 in Wenatchee - Everett Silvertips
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Victoria Royals - Wenatchee Wild
- Royals Acquire Hayden Moore in Exchange for Deagan McMillan and a 2026 7th Round Draft Pick - Victoria Royals
- Ziemmer's Hat-Trick Helps Cougars to 6-3 Win over Blazers - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Make First Ever Trip to Wenatchee to Finish U.S. Swing - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Preview: Game 16 at Brandon Wheat Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Broncos Look for Second Straight Win Hosting Pats Saturday Night - Swift Current Broncos
- Warriors Wrap up Road Trip in Vancouver on Saturday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - November 2 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: November 2 at Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Silvertips Snag Win in Wenatchee Friday as Six-Game Wild Homestand Begins - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants Outlast Blades 7-6 on Home Ice - Vancouver Giants
- Miller Magic in Shootout Helps Oil Kings to Win Over Thunderbirds - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Run Roughshod Over Raiders - Swift Current Broncos
- Tigers Put Up 10 Against Pats - Medicine Hat Tigers
- T-Birds Earn Point Versus Edmonton - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Chiefs Complete Comeback with 3 Goals in the 3rd, Beat 'Hawks 4-2 - Spokane Chiefs
- Four-Goal Third Period Pushes Warriors Past Royals Friday - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.