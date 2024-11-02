Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Victoria Royals

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2005-born forward Deagan McMillan and a seventh-round selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft from the Royals in exchange for 2006-born forward Hayden Moore.

A native of Vernon, British Columbia, McMillan returns to the U.S. Division after appearing in 170 games with the Tri-City Americans and notching 90 points, including 36 goals. A second-round draft selection of the Americans in 2020, he is in his fourth full season of WHL competition.

Moore brings 84 games of WHL experience to the Royals, posting a total of 39 points with the Wild and the former Winnipeg ICE. The Winnipeg, Manitoba product was a fourth-round choice of the ICE in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Hayden Moore for all of his efforts and contributions with the club, and proudly welcome Deagan McMillan to the Wild family.

