Royals Acquire Hayden Moore in Exchange for Deagan McMillan and a 2026 7th Round Draft Pick

November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that they have acquired Hayden Moore from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for Deagan McMillan and a seventh-round pick in 2026.

Hayden Moore, who hails from Winnipeg, MB, has appeared in 15 games for the Wild this season, where he has three goals, four assists and seven points. Moore has appeared in 84 WHL games over the course of parts of three seasons, where he has scored 17 goals, 22 assists and 39 points. Moore, who is a 2006-born player, stands at 6'0 and 170lbs and was originally drafted in the fourth round, 85th overall by the Winnipeg ICE.

"Hayden is a competitive player who will fit nicely into our lineup." said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "We look forward to having him join our team."

Deagan McMillan appeared in eight games for the Royals this season. 2005-born McMillan, who hails from Vernon, B.C., has appeared in 178 WHL games over parts of four seasons.

