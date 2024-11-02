Tigers Put Up 10 Against Pats

November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers headed to Regina to take on the Pats on Friday night. The previous matchup a week ago had offense but nothing compared to what we were about to experience. Multiple Tigers had career nights and the captain hit a major milestone in the game.

The Tigers got on the board early with Hunter St. Martin continuing his hot start to the season. 4:37 into the first, St. Martin stripped the Pats goaltender behind the goal and tucked the puck into the empty net for his ninth of the season. He would strike again eight minutes later to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Andrew Basha put a shot on net from the left faceoff dot that St. Martin was able to deflect over the goalie's shoulder for his 10th.

The Tigers continued to pour it early in the second period. Gavin McKenna got in on the action scoring his eighth only 37 seconds into the middle frame. He let a sharp angle shot go from just before the goal line that found the back of the net. Two minutes later, Bryce Pickford let a shot go from just above the faceoff dot that beat the goalie through the five-hole. McKenna would make it a 5-0 lead a few minutes later when he grabbed a rebound off the boards and let a shot go before the netminder could make it across the net. Oasiz Wiesblatt picked up his second assist of the game on the goal for his 200th career point. The Pats would respond with three quick goals in two minutes midway through the period. Tyson Buzckowski got the Pats on the board with a wrister from the point that found its way through traffic. Anthony Wilson made it a three-goal game a minute and a half later when he let a one timer go from the top of the circle. Seconds later, Wilson finished off the flurry of Pats' goals with a second effort in front of the net to give him five goals on the season. The goals kept on coming in the second half of the period. The Tigers reinstated their five-goal lead with three more goals of their own. Pickford added his second of the night off a wrister from the high slot that found the top corner. Basha made it a 7-3 game a few minutes later. Jonas Woo found Basha open in front of the net with a back door pass that he was able to easily put home. St. Martin finished the flurry of goals with a hat trick goal that went in off his skate. Regina would get on the board one more time before the end of the period. Tye Spencer made it a four-goal game with a wrister to the short side that just snuck between the goalie and the post.

The Tigers continued lighting the lamp in the third period. Pickford scored his hat trick goal just over a minute into the period. He let a one timer go off a feed from McKenna that would beat the goalie on the far side. Late in the period, St. Martin snuck behind the defence and beat the goalie five hole with a backhand for his fourth of the game and 12th of the season. It's the first time this season that the Tigers have hit double digits for goals in a game. The Pats would close out the game with a late shorthanded goal. Jaxsin Vaughan scored his second of the season off a bad bounce that when off a defender's skate. The goal made it a 10-5 game and that's where it would end.

Jordan Switzer picked up the win in net for the Tigers. He saved 21 of the 26 shots he faced in the game.

Special Teams:

PP: 3/7 - 42.9%

PK: 3/3 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Andrew Basha - Medicine Hat

Anthony Wilson - Regina

Supplement King Hardest Working Player - Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll

The Tigers are back in action tomorrow night when they head to Brandon to take on the Wheat Kings. Game time is 6:00 PM (MT). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

