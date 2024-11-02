Oil Kings Make First Ever Trip to Wenatchee to Finish U.S. Swing
November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Wenatchee, Wash. - The Edmonton Oil Kings travel to Wenatchee for the first time tonight as they close out their six-game U.S. swing.
The Oil Kings will take on the Wild tonight in Wenatchee for the first time since the team moved from Winnipeg ahead of the 2023/2024 season. Although it will be the second time all-time that the two have met since the relocation as they met in Edmonton last season. Marshall Finnie led the way with a goal and three assists in a 5-2 win for the Oil Kings over the Wild in February.
Edmonton will look to keep the good times rolling on this U.S. trip as they've tallied a 3-1-1-0 record on the trip and have earned points in four straight games after an exciting 5-4 shootout win on Friday night against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Cole Miller scored the shootout winner in round six, while Miroslav Holinka scored twice in regulation in the win as well.
The Oil Kings are now 7-5-1-1 on the season and are just two points back of division leading Medicine Hat.
The opponents, the wild have lost four games in a row and are currently 4-9-2-0 on the season and are sitting last in the Western Conference. Last night, the Wild fell 5-2 to the Everett Silvertips. Offensively, the Oil Kings are led by Kenta Isogai who has 13 points (7G, 6A) in 13 games so far this season.
Puck drop from Wenatchee is 6:05 local time, and 7:05 p.m. MT.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Victoria Royals - Wenatchee Wild
- Royals Acquire Hayden Moore in Exchange for Deagan McMillan and a 2026 7th Round Draft Pick - Victoria Royals
- Ziemmer's Hat-Trick Helps Cougars to 6-3 Win over Blazers - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Make First Ever Trip to Wenatchee to Finish U.S. Swing - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Preview: Game 16 at Brandon Wheat Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Broncos Look for Second Straight Win Hosting Pats Saturday Night - Swift Current Broncos
- Warriors Wrap up Road Trip in Vancouver on Saturday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - November 2 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: November 2 at Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Silvertips Snag Win in Wenatchee Friday as Six-Game Wild Homestand Begins - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants Outlast Blades 7-6 on Home Ice - Vancouver Giants
- Miller Magic in Shootout Helps Oil Kings to Win Over Thunderbirds - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Run Roughshod Over Raiders - Swift Current Broncos
- Tigers Put Up 10 Against Pats - Medicine Hat Tigers
- T-Birds Earn Point Versus Edmonton - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Chiefs Complete Comeback with 3 Goals in the 3rd, Beat 'Hawks 4-2 - Spokane Chiefs
- Four-Goal Third Period Pushes Warriors Past Royals Friday - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings Make First Ever Trip to Wenatchee to Finish U.S. Swing
- Miller Magic in Shootout Helps Oil Kings to Win Over Thunderbirds
- Oil Kings Look to Keep Rolling against Thunderbirds
- Oil Kings Fans 'Bring the Noise' for Edmonton's Food Bank
- Oil Kings Trade Mannix to Wild