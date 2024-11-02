Oil Kings Make First Ever Trip to Wenatchee to Finish U.S. Swing

November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Wenatchee, Wash. - The Edmonton Oil Kings travel to Wenatchee for the first time tonight as they close out their six-game U.S. swing.

The Oil Kings will take on the Wild tonight in Wenatchee for the first time since the team moved from Winnipeg ahead of the 2023/2024 season. Although it will be the second time all-time that the two have met since the relocation as they met in Edmonton last season. Marshall Finnie led the way with a goal and three assists in a 5-2 win for the Oil Kings over the Wild in February.

Edmonton will look to keep the good times rolling on this U.S. trip as they've tallied a 3-1-1-0 record on the trip and have earned points in four straight games after an exciting 5-4 shootout win on Friday night against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Cole Miller scored the shootout winner in round six, while Miroslav Holinka scored twice in regulation in the win as well.

The Oil Kings are now 7-5-1-1 on the season and are just two points back of division leading Medicine Hat.

The opponents, the wild have lost four games in a row and are currently 4-9-2-0 on the season and are sitting last in the Western Conference. Last night, the Wild fell 5-2 to the Everett Silvertips. Offensively, the Oil Kings are led by Kenta Isogai who has 13 points (7G, 6A) in 13 games so far this season.

Puck drop from Wenatchee is 6:05 local time, and 7:05 p.m. MT.

Western Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024

