Wallstedt Powers Wild to 3-1 Victory over Rockford
February 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Jesper Wallstedt stopped 29-of-30 shots to lead the Iowa Wild to a 3-1 victory over the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena on Monday evening.
Iowa jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 9:26 of the first period. Andy Welinski snapped a shot from the blue line and Caedan Bankier tucked the rebound around the right pad of Drew Commesso (30 saves).
The Wild outshot the IceHogs 15-11 in the first 20 minutes.
Iowa doubled the advantage 5:58 into the middle frame. After Nic Petan sprung Sammy Walker through the neutral zone, Walker found Will Butcher trailing with a cross-ice pass. Butcher stepped to the top of the right circle and rifled a wrister past Commesso.
Rockford pulled back within a goal with 3:41 remaining in the second on the power play when Mike Hardman punched his own rebound into the back of the net.
The Wild carried the 2-1 lead into the second intermission. Rockford outshot Iowa 25-22 through 40 minutes.
Joël Teasdale provided Iowa with a crucial insurance goal at 7:53 of the third. Teasdale won a battle along the end wall and whipped a shot on net from just above the goal line that snuck through Commesso.
Iowa outshot Rockford 33-30. The Wild were 0-for-4 with the man advantage while the IceHogs went 1-for-3 on the power play.
Iowa and Rockford meet again at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. If the Wild win, all fans in attendance receive a free ticket to the team's next weekday game as a part of Winning Wednesday.
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
