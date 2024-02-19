Gust in Concussion Protocol
February 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward David Gust has been placed in concussion protocol.
The IceHogs play the Iowa Wild next at Wells Fargo Arena tonight at 5 p.m.
