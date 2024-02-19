Gust in Concussion Protocol

Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward David Gust has been placed in concussion protocol.

The IceHogs play the Iowa Wild next at Wells Fargo Arena tonight at 5 p.m.

