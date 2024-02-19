Firebirds Cruise Back Into The Win Column With 6-1 Victory Over Henderson

The Firebirds defeated the Henderson Silver Knights in front of a sold-out crowd on Kids Day, presented by 1st Bank, by the final score of 6-1. Max McCormick scored twice in the victory that padded Coachella Valley's lead in the Pacific Division (64 points).

Cameron Hughes netted the lone goal in the opening period. Ryan Winterton found Hughes in the slot where he ripped home his 14th of the season 4:37 into the first period. Mitch Reinke earned the secondary assist.

The Firebirds scored three times in a 2:46 span in the second period. Max McCormick finished off a pretty passing play set up by Andrew Poturalski and Ville Ottavainen to make it a 2-0 game at 5:12 of the middle frame for his first goal of the game and 22nd of the season. Jimmy Schuldt cashed in on a rebound for his second tally of the season, assisted by Ottavainen and Devin Shore. McCormick redirected a Cale Fleury shot that snuck through Silver Knights' goale Isaiah Saville for his second strike of the game. Jacob Melanson was credited with the second helper.

Henderson scored shorthanded to spoil Ales Stezka's shutout halfway through the third period thanks to a Mason Geertsen goal but Coachella Valley responded with a pair of goals, another from Jimmy Schuldt and the 11th of the year for Marian Studenic coming with 1:02 left to make it 6-1.

Ales Stezka made 19 saves in the victory that moves Coachella Valley's record to 29-13-4-2 and extends their lead in the Pacific Division. The Firebirds finished 0-for-4 on the powerplay and the penalty kill went 1-for-1.

10,087 Firebirds faithful were in attendance as Acrisure Arena saw its sixth sell out of the season.

