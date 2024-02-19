Game Day: Wranglers vs Canucks

The Wranglers take on the Abbotsford Canucks in a matinee matchup at the Abbotsford Centre on Family Day.

Calgary is coming off a 4-2 victory against the Canucks on Saturday night and skate into this afternoon's affair looking to keep pace in a tight race in the Pacific Division, currently ranked fourth with a 26-16-3-2 record (57 Pts.) two points back of third spot.

Puck drop: 3pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Feb. 23, 2024 6:00pm @ Manitoba Canada Life Centre

Feb. 24, 2024 5:00pm @ Manitoba Canada Life Centre

Head-2-Head:

With the win on Saturday, the Wranglers (57 pts.) afforded themselves a bit of breathing room over the Canucks in the Pacific Division standings, as Abbotsford now sits six points back with 51 and a record of 23-17-3-2. (Tied 5th).

The Wranglers and Canucks have faced each other seven times so far this season, with Calgary holding the edge in the season series with five wins in seven games. (5-2)

Calgary has picked up points in each of the last three games (2-0-1) while Abbotsford is winless in their last three contests.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Cole Schwindt

Keep your eye on Cole Schwindt tonight.

Schwindt has four points (2g,2a) in seven games against the Canucks this season and notched the game-winner against Abbotsford on Saturday night, while adding a scrap to his scorecard.

The 22-year-old currently sits sixth in scoring on the Wranglers with 22 points (10g,12a) in 42 games and has notched goals in back-to-back games.

He has four NHL games under his belt with the Flames this season.

ONE TIMERS:

The Wranglers recently added (D) Patrick Kudla to roster on a PTO.

(F) Dryden Hunt was recalled by the Flames on Feb.16.

(F) Matt Coronato leads the Wranglers in scoring with 37 Pts. (14g,23a) in 35 games.

(G) Dustin Wolf has the second-highest save-percentage (Sv%) in the AHL at 0.929.

(G) Connor Murphy picked up his first career AHL win against Manitoba on Feb.13.

