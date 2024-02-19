Matt Luff Assigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday assigned right wing Matt Luff to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Luff has not competed in a game this season, as he has been rehabbing an injury that he suffered during the Red Wings training camp in September. Last season, the 26-year-old posted 25 points (8-17-25) and six penalty minutes in 28 games with the Griffins on top of producing four points (2-2-4) in 19 outings with Detroit. The Windsor, Ontario, native has 145 points (57-88-145) in 197 career AHL outings from 2016-23, competing with the Ontario Reign (2016-21), Milwaukee Admirals (2021-22) and Griffins (2022-23). Luff tied a career-high 31 points (14-17-31) in 30 games with Milwaukee in 2021-22 and skated in a career-best 67 contests in 2017-18 with Ontario.

Luff has also seen action with Los Angeles, Nashville and Detroit throughout parts of five NHL campaigns from 2018-23 and has accumulated 27 points (15-12-27) and 20 penalty minutes in 106 appearances. Luff became the 194th Griffin to compete in the NHL when he made his Detroit debut on Oct. 27, 2022 at the Boston Bruins. Prior to turning pro, the undrafted free agent spent three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with Belleville (2014-15) and Hamilton (2015-17) and registered 137 points (61-76-137) in 170 games.

