Game Preview: Bears at Senators, 2 p.m.

(Belleville, ON) - The Hershey Bears take the ice for a Family Day contest in Ontario this afternoon as they make their lone visit to the CAA Arena this season to duel with the Belleville Senators.

Hershey Bears (38-9-0-2) at Belleville Senators (23-19-2-3)

February 19, 2024 | 2 p.m. | Game 50 | CAA Arena

Referees: Chad Ingalls (39), Alex Normandin (65)

Linespersons: Nick Arcan (22), Andre Grougrou (41)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream,Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 1:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears started the club's three games in Canada with a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday over the Toronto Marlies. After a scoreless first period, Ontario native Matt Strome opened the scoring at 9:30 of the second period for Hershey, and Alex Limoges doubled the club's lead on the power play at 1:17 of the third period. However, Toronto struck at 12:21 and 13:47 of the final stanza to tie the game, but Hershey's Garrett Roe potted the overtime winner at 3:14 of the extra session to earn the Bears the additional point. The Senators are also coming off a 3-2 victory on Saturday at Utica. Former Bear Garrett Pilon had two assists and Zach Ostapchuk scored the winner at 4:15 of the third period.

SCOUTING THE SENS:

The Bears will look to remain unbeaten in regulation at CAA Arena as they take the ice for today's afternoon contest. Since the Senators relocated to the Bay of Quinte region in 2017, Hershey has posted a 4-0-1-0 road record against the Ottawa AHL affiliate. Last season, the Bears picked up a 4-2 win at CAA Arena by storming back from a 2-0 deficit with a four-goal third period; Garrett Pilon, now a member of the Senators, scored the eventual game-winning goal for Hershey. Hershey will look to exact some revenge against Belleville, after the Senators blanked the Bears 3-0 at GIANT Center on Opening Night back on Oct. 14. The Sens are guided by forward Angus Crookshank who leads the team with 36 points, while Pilon ranks second with 32.

SHEP STRONG:

Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard stopped 22 shots in Saturday's triumph at Toronto to earn his 20th win of the season, tying the number of wins he recorded last year in his first AHL season. Shepard is the first Hershey goaltender to post back-to-back 20-win seasons since Frederic Cassivi (2006-07, 22; 2007-08, 20). Over his last 12 games, Shepard has posted an 11-0-1 record with a 1.54 goals-against average, a .934 save percentage, and two shutouts. His 2.09 goals-against average is third in the AHL this season.

STRETCH LIMO:

Hershey forward Alex Limoges scored his 14th goal of the season in Saturday's win at Toronto, tying him for third on the team in goals despite playing just 39 games. Limoges enters today's game with goals in five straight outings and points in seven straight games, marks that are both the most among any Hershey skater this season. The former Penn State standout enters today's game with 149 points (68g, 81a) in 187 career AHL games for San Diego, Manitoba, and Hershey.

OT MAGIC:

With Saturday's overtime win at Toronto, Hershey enters today's game with a perfect 7-0 record in overtime this season. The Chocolate and White are the only team in the AHL without a loss in the 3-on-3 session this season, and the club's seven wins in overtime are tied for second in the league to Cleveland's eight wins. Three of Hershey's overtime wins have been on the road, one off the franchise record for road OT wins in a season, established in the 2021-22 and 2003-04 campaigns.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey forward Joe Snively has points in five straight contests, collecting seven points (1g, 6a) in that span...Garrett Roe's winning goal in Saturday's decision was the first overtime goal of his AHL career. Roe has scored goals in two straight games for Hershey...Hershey is now 18-2-1-0 in one-goal games after Saturday's win at Toronto...Belleville is one of the AHL's most penalized teams, ranking third in the league with 16.38 penalty minutes per game, while the Bears have the lowest penalty minute average at 9.22 per game.

ON THIS DATE:

Feb. 19, 2018 - The Bears defeat the eventual Calder Cup champions, the Toronto Marlies, 5-2 in front of a Family Day crowd of 14,863 at Air Canada Centre. Pheonix Copley outdueled Garret Sparks by making 27 saves and adding an assist in the victory. Hershey's Liam O'Brien scored a pair of goals in the road win.

