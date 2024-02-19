Colorado's Ivan Prosvetov Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Colorado Eagles goaltender Ivan Prosvetov has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 18, 2024.

Prosvetov won all three of his starts last week, turning aside 93 of 98 shots for a 1.67 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage.

On Wednesday evening, Prosvetov made 25 saves to backstop the Eagles to a 2-1 victory over Bakersfield. On Saturday, he made 38 saves and allowed only a pair of power-play goals in a 5-2 win at Coachella Valley. And on Sunday, Prosvetov stopped 30 of 32 shots as Colorado downed the Condors, 5-2.

Acquired by the Colorado Avalanche off waivers from Arizona on Oct. 9, 2023, Prosvetov joined the Eagles on Feb. 4 and has gone 5-0-0 in his five AHL starts in 2023-24, allowing eight goals on 165 shots for a 1.60 GAA and a .952 save percentage. In 11 appearances for the Avalanche this season, he is 4-3-1 with a 3.16 GAA and an .895 save percentage.

The 24-year-old Prosvetov was a fourth-round pick by Arizona in the 2018 NHL Draft and spent his first four pro seasons between the Coyotes and the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners. In 130 career AHL games with Tucson and Colorado, Prosvetov has a record of 59-54-10 with a 3.23 GAA, an .897 save percentage and four shutouts. He has played 24 games in the NHL with Arizona and Colorado and earned his first career NHL win with a 39-save performance vs. Nashville on Mar. 9, 2023.

