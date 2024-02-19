Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs
February 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (17-27-1-2; 37 pts.) vs. Rockford IceHogs (19-20-5-2; 45 pts.)
The Iowa Wild kick off a pair of weekday games at Wells Fargo Arena against the Rockford IceHogs on Monday at 5 p.m. Iowa will host Sensory Awareness Night presented by Carpenters Local 106 and offer $1 hot dogs until the end of the first period presented by STAR 102.5.
ALL-TIME SERIES
All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 55-42-6-5 (28-23-1-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 27-19-5-4 at Rockford)
Last Time: Iowa lost 4-1 to Rockford at BMO Center on Jan. 20... Adam Beckman scored the only goal for the Wild... The IceHogs scored three unanswered goals in the third period to take the win... Zane McIntyre stopped 17-of-20 shots... Drew Commesso turned aside 21-of-22 shots for Rockford
2022-23: Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford in 2022-23... Seven games went to overtime, with Iowa taking three overtime wins and two shootout victories... The Wild scored the first goal in nine of the 12 matchups
TEAM NOTES
SCORING FIRST: The team that has scored first has won each of Iowa's previous 13 games... The Wild have scored the first goal in four of those contests... Iowa is 9-1-0-0 at home when scoring first
THREE IN A ROW: Rockford won the previous two meetings between the two teams in regulation... Neither team has won three consecutive meetings in regulation since Iowa did so from Nov. 7, 2018 - Jan. 4, 2019... The Wild endured a four game winless stretch (0-2-1-1) from Feb. 3 - 24, 2024
POWER PLAY CONVERSIONS: Iowa has won both games in which the power play has converted against Rockford this season... The Wild are 1-4-0-1 across the other six games... Iowa's power play is 4-for-37 (10.8%) against Rockford this season
WORKING WALLSTEDT
Jesper Wallstedt has started each of Iowa's last six games and is 3-3-0 over that span
Wallstedt had previously started six games in a row one other time, during the 2022-23 season
Wallstedt also went 3-3-0 from Nov. 20 - Dec. 3, 2023
BECKMAN'S BEST
Adam Beckman has recorded six points (4-2=6) over his last three games
The hot stretch marks Beckman's highest three-game point total over any point in his AHL career
Beckman's best three-game goal scoring stretch came from Feb. 11 - 24, 2023, when he scored five goals on either side of a recall to Minnesota
SEASON SERIES
Iowa will enter Monday's matchup without its season series-leading point and goal scorers
Jujhar Khaira recorded seven points (2-5=7) through just six games against Rockford
Jake Lucchini posted five points (3-2=5) in five games
Steven Fogarty (1-4=5) and Carson Lambos (0-5=5) also have five points against the IceHogs
