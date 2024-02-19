Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (17-27-1-2; 37 pts.) vs. Rockford IceHogs (19-20-5-2; 45 pts.)

The Iowa Wild kick off a pair of weekday games at Wells Fargo Arena against the Rockford IceHogs on Monday at 5 p.m. Iowa will host Sensory Awareness Night presented by Carpenters Local 106 and offer $1 hot dogs until the end of the first period presented by STAR 102.5.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 55-42-6-5 (28-23-1-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 27-19-5-4 at Rockford)

Last Time: Iowa lost 4-1 to Rockford at BMO Center on Jan. 20... Adam Beckman scored the only goal for the Wild... The IceHogs scored three unanswered goals in the third period to take the win... Zane McIntyre stopped 17-of-20 shots... Drew Commesso turned aside 21-of-22 shots for Rockford

2022-23: Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford in 2022-23... Seven games went to overtime, with Iowa taking three overtime wins and two shootout victories... The Wild scored the first goal in nine of the 12 matchups

TEAM NOTES

SCORING FIRST: The team that has scored first has won each of Iowa's previous 13 games... The Wild have scored the first goal in four of those contests... Iowa is 9-1-0-0 at home when scoring first

THREE IN A ROW: Rockford won the previous two meetings between the two teams in regulation... Neither team has won three consecutive meetings in regulation since Iowa did so from Nov. 7, 2018 - Jan. 4, 2019... The Wild endured a four game winless stretch (0-2-1-1) from Feb. 3 - 24, 2024

POWER PLAY CONVERSIONS: Iowa has won both games in which the power play has converted against Rockford this season... The Wild are 1-4-0-1 across the other six games... Iowa's power play is 4-for-37 (10.8%) against Rockford this season

WORKING WALLSTEDT

Jesper Wallstedt has started each of Iowa's last six games and is 3-3-0 over that span

Wallstedt had previously started six games in a row one other time, during the 2022-23 season

Wallstedt also went 3-3-0 from Nov. 20 - Dec. 3, 2023

BECKMAN'S BEST

Adam Beckman has recorded six points (4-2=6) over his last three games

The hot stretch marks Beckman's highest three-game point total over any point in his AHL career

Beckman's best three-game goal scoring stretch came from Feb. 11 - 24, 2023, when he scored five goals on either side of a recall to Minnesota

SEASON SERIES

Iowa will enter Monday's matchup without its season series-leading point and goal scorers

Jujhar Khaira recorded seven points (2-5=7) through just six games against Rockford

Jake Lucchini posted five points (3-2=5) in five games

Steven Fogarty (1-4=5) and Carson Lambos (0-5=5) also have five points against the IceHogs

