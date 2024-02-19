IceHogs Stumble in 3-1 Loss to Wild

DES MOINES, Iowa - Mike Hardman scored the only goal for the Rockford IceHogs in a 3-1 loss to the Iowa Wild on Monday evening at Wells Fargo Arena. Monday's result marked the eighth straight game in which Rockford held the opposition to three goals or less, but the Hogs were unable to solve Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt at 5-on-5.

Halfway through the first period, the Wild scored the lone goal of the frame on a tally from rookie Caeden Bankier. After Rockford's rookie netminder Drew Commesso made a sprawling pad save to deny former IceHog Andy Welinski's shot from the right point, Bankier dragged the loose puck around Commesso and gave Iowa a 1-0 lead (9:25).

The Wild extended the lead to 2-0 early in the middle stanza. Sammy Walker carried the puck into Rockford's zone and found Will Butcher skating into the zone. Firing a wrister from the top of the right circle, Butcher found the back of the net (5:58).

Late in the second period and on their first power play of the contest, the IceHogs cut Iowa's lead in half. After Rem Pitlick's one-timer from the right circle trickled off the post, Mike Hardman cleaned up the rebound from the crease, netting his 15th goal of the season and halving the score to 2-1 on the man advantage before heading into the second intermission (16:19).

Iowa stretched its lead to 3-1 to start the final frame as Joël Teasdale flung a shot from the bottom of the right circle that slipped past Commesso (7:53).

Despite a late power play after Adam Beckman was called for a slashing minor (18:11) and an empty net after pulling Commesso, the IceHogs were unable to capitalize on the extra skater.

Rockford's special teams were the highlights of the matchup as the penalty kill was perfect and went 4-for-4 while the power-play unit was 1-for-2. The Wild outshot the IceHogs 33-30.

Commesso was tagged with the loss, marking 30 saves on 33 Wild shots, and Wallstedt recorded the win with 29 saves on 30 Rockford shots.

FRIDAY, FEB. 27 AT 7 PM: MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT & $2 BEER FRIDAY

Benchmark Exteriors presents Military Appreciation Night to honor active and veteran military personnel with a free ticket to the game and a discounted offer for any guests! It's also a Friday which means $2 beer (cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light) and $2 soft drinks!

SATURDAY, FEB. 24 AT 7PM: LUKAS REICHEL BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

The first 2,500 fans will receive a bobblehead of former IceHog and current Blackhawk Lukas Reichel!

Tune In LIVE on the Icehogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app, and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news, and culture.

