Ads Complete 17th Consecutive Win

Winnipeg, MB - Juuso Parssinen scored twice and Liam Foudy scored the game-winner to give the Milwaukee Admirals a 4-3 win over the Manitoba Moose Monday at Canada Life Centre.

The win was Milwaukee's 17th straight, which is tied for the second-longest in American Hockey League history with the 2004-05 Philadelphia Phantoms and the 2018-19 Bakersfield Condors. Only the 2011-12 Norfolk Admirals won more consecutive games (28).

In a see-saw game, the Admirals had the last retort. Foudy corralled a loose puck at center and raced to the net. Moose defenseman Dean Stewart stumbled and Foudy sped to the crease. He was bumped by a defender into the goalie, but the puck slipped into the cage for the eventual game-winning goal at 6:43 of the third period. Joakim Kemell was awarded an assist on the play.

Admirals goalie Yaroslav Askarov stopped 17 shots to earn the win. It was his 13th straight victory, tying teammate Troy Grosenick for the longest winning streak for an Admirals goalie.

The Admirals scored the first goal go the game at 8:53 of the first period. Kevin Gravel's shot from the right point stopped on the stick of Ads center Parssinen right in front of Moose goalie Collin Delia. Parssinen dragged the puck to his left and shot it into the goal for his first goal of the season. Gravel and Liam Foudy were awarded the assists.

Manitoba tied the game at 9:14 of the first period. Defenseman Kyle Capobianco rushed into the offensive zone and fed a pass to Parker Ford in the slot. Ford's quick shot beat Admirals goalie Askarov to his glove side to make the score 1-1. The Moose goal snapped a stretch of four-straight shutouts by Admirals goalies on the road. It was the first goal allowed on the road by the Admirals since the 14:52 mark of the first period at Grand Rapids Jan. 10th, a span of 294:22.

The Moose scored at the end of a power play to take a 2-1 lead at 15:33 of the first frame. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby sent a pass from the left circle to the right post where defenseman Simon Lundmark had jumped into the rush and tapped the puck in for his second goal of the year.

Milwaukee tied the game at 16:08 of the first period. Fedor Svechkov won a face-off in the right circle of the Moose zone. The puck went to Marc Del Gaizo in the middle of the blue line and he sent a wrist shot over the shoulder of Delia to knot the game at 2-2. It was Del Gaizo's eighth goal of the season. Svechkov and Zach L'Heureux picked up the helpers.

The Moose reclaimed the lead at 4:15 of the second period. Kristian Reichel shot the puck from the right circle past Askarov for his 11th goal of the year.

The Admirals tied the game 3-3 with a power play tally at 8:42 of the second frame. Parssinen slapped a pass from the left circle toward Phil Tomasino at the right post. The pass deflected off a Moose defender into the goal. Parssinen received credit for the marker, assisted by Jordan Gross and Tomasino.

The Admirals visit Chicago Thursday morning at 11am. Milwaukee's next home game is Sat., Feb. 24 against the Chicago Wolves.

