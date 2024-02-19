Belleville Sens beaten by Bears on Family Day

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators got a first-hand look at what it takes to win a Calder Cup title on Monday afternoon, losing 4-2 at home to the defending champion Hershey Bears.

The defending champs were led offensively by forward Hendrix Lapierre, who helped the Bears to a three-goal lead by scoring twice in the first period and then beating Mads Sogaard again early in the second. The Sens would answer through a Matt Highmore rebound finish, cutting the lead to two goals before the end of the frame.

However, Chase Priskie would score just under seven minutes into the third and while Zach Ostapchuk was able to beat Bears netminder Clay Stevenson again just past the 15-minute mark, the Sens weren't able to draw even before the final buzzer.

Belleville hits the road to New York State tomorrow for a trio of North Division games, as they visit the Rochester Americans on Wednesday and Friday, before stopping back in Syracuse again on Saturday.

Fast Facts:

#4 Jacob Larsson recorded his 14th assist of the season

#9 Angus Crookshank had an assist to record his 100th career AHL point and extend his point streak to five games

#10 Zack Ostapchuk scored for the second consecutive game, recording his 12th tally of the season

#14 Rourke Chartier notched an assist

#15 Matt Highmore scored his eighth goal of the season and stretched his point streak to four games

#21 Max Guenette had an assist and extended his point streak to three games

#40 Mads Sogaard stopped 21/25 shots

The Senators were 1/6 on the power play and 2/4 on the ViewTech Window and Door penalty kill

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the loss:

"This was a non-divisional game and we've got three big divisional games this week. So, it's a good look at a team that's only lost nine games. They don't give you anything, they don't give up much and they don't make mistakes. They make you play through them, and we didn't do that."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on refocussing ahead of three divisional games this week:

"We'll wash this one away and get back to what we need to to do beat Rochester on Wednesday and Friday. We'll have a little practice tomorrow and then, guess what, get back on the road again."

Up Next:

Wednesday February 21, 2024 @ Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday February 23, 2024 @ Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday February 24, 2024 @ Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday February 28, 2024 vs Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m.

