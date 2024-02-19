Tucson Roadrunners Weekend Guide: Swiftie Night and More
February 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Hockey This Weekend Weekends At Tucson Arena
Series Against The Bakersfield Condors, All Times MST.
Friday, February 23: Tucson vs. Bakersfield, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 24: Tucson vs. Bakersfield, 7:00 p.m.
The Roadrunners continue their four-game home stand with a two-game series against the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24. The last time the Condors were in town was all the way back on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28. With the season series tied 2-2, no team has won in their home barn and the Roadrunners look to change that. At 29-15-2-1, the Roadrunners enter the week in second place in the Pacific Division.
Friday, February 23: Tucson vs Bakersfield, 7:00 pm
On Friday, February 23, The Roadrunners host Swiftie Night and Dusty's Birthday Party with a special ticket package offer that includes a Roadrunners friendship bracelet. $10 College Night Tickets for students and $5 (16 OZ) Draft Beers and Discounted Hot Dogs also return HERE to the TCC for the game.
Saturday, February 24: Tucson vs Bakersfield, 7:00 pm
On Saturday, February 24, Tucson hosts Hockey Day in Arizona where Coyotes/Roadrunners alumni play the University of Arizona Wildcat Hockey Team for a 4:30 p.m. face-off. The Roadrunners who play the Condors at 7:00 p.m. will wear throwback specialty jerseys that will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Roadrunners Hockey in Arizona. Game tickets include admission to both games.
For more details and to reserve tickets visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun
