Canucks Bounce Back with a 3-2 Win against the Calgary Wranglers

February 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







It was a Family Day showdown as the Abbotsford Canucks take on the Calgary Wranglers for the 8th time this season. The Canucks looked to bounce back today, following Saturday's 2-1 loss.

Suiting up for the Abbotsford offense is Tristen Nielsen with Sheldon Dries and Vasily Podkolzin, followed by Aatu Räty, Max Sasson, and Linus Karlsson. Dmitri Zlodeev takes the right wing with John Stevens and Marc Gatcomb at the other end. Closing out the offense is Chase Wouters who centered Jermaine Loewen and Ty Glover.

Handling the back end is Nick Cicek beside Jett Woo, followed by Matt Irwin and Cole Mcward. Rounding out the defense are Chad Nychuk and Alex Kannok Leipert. Change in net for Abbotsford as Nikita Tolopilo gets the start in net today, and he will face Dustin Wolf who remains in net for the Wranglers.

The first period was off to a hot start, as the Canucks were consecutively firing shots on net, but Dustin Wolf was able to hold on for the Wranglers. Abbotsford served 3 penalties in the first but was able to successfully kill them all off. Alex Kannok Liepert also found himself dropping the gloves with Colton Poolman, and they headed into the box. Linus Karlsson fired a shot from the left wing and Aatu Räty was able to capitalize and find the back of the net for his 10th of the season in his 100th AHL career game. Unlike yesterday, the Canucks will head into the second period up by 1.

The second period started out slower, although there was no lack of effort from either team. More Canucks and Wranglers found themselves in a bit of scrap as both teams were looking to come out with a win. The lone second-period goal goes to Brett Sutter as he picked up the deflection from Tolopilo, and tied the game up unassisted.

The Wranglers kicked off the third period fairly quickly, as an odd man rush allowed Rory Kerins to find the back of the net to put Calgary up 2-1 early on. Assists to Kerins' goal is credited to William Stromgren. Nothing to worry about, as Linus Karlsson sends the puck directly in front of the net, where Sheldon Dries slides in at the perfect time to grab his 14th of the season and equalizer of the game. Both teams looking to pull ahead at this point and avoid overtime, but neither were able to come up victorious in regulation.

Overtime didn't last long, as Linus Karlsson called game just 39 seconds in, and the Canucks win this one 3-2!

The Canucks head to California on Wednesday to take on the Ontario Reign, and then the San Jose Barracuda on Friday and Saturday, before returning home to face the Colorado Eagles.

