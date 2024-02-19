Moose Falter vs. Milwaukee
February 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (18-27-1-1) rematched with the Milwaukee Admirals (34-10-1-0) on Monday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 4-0 loss against the Admirals on Saturday.
Milwaukee opened the scoring in the first with a goal from Jusso Parssinen. Kevin Gravel sent the puck to the front of the net where Parssinen gained some space and lifted it past a sprawling Collin Delia. The Moose tied the contest 21 seconds later with a goal from Parker Ford. Kyle Capobianco, who was skating in his 200th career AHL contest, weaved his way into the zone and moved the puck ahead to Ford. The forward ripped a quick shot past the glove of Yaroslav Askarov. The Moose struck for a 2-1 lead with a power play goal from Simon Lundmark. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby gained the zone and turned on the jets before throwing the pass across the crease to Lundmark for the backdoor tap-in. Milwaukee tied the contest shortly after with a tally from Marc Del Gaizo. Fedor Svechkov moved the puck to Del Gaizo at the point and his shot redirected off a defender's stick into the net. Manitoba took to the dressing room tied 2-2 after 20 minutes of play. Delia finished the period with six saves, while Askarov stopped five of the seven attempts he faced.
Manitoba found the go-ahead marker 4:15 into the second off the stick of Kristian Reichel. Jeffrey Viel sauced the puck across the ice to Reichel, who beat Askarov from the the dot. The Admirals found the equalizer with a power play goal from Parssinen. Milwaukee controlled the puck before the forward sent the shot on goal. On the way the disc knocked off a stick in front and redirected past Delia. Manitoba was outshot by a count of 9-4 in the middle stanza and took a 3-3 tie into the final period of play.
Milwaukee took the lead at the 6:43 into the final period with a goal from Liam Foudy. The forward slipped by a defender and was able to edge the puck around the pad of Delia. The goal was upheld after a brief review for a 4-3 Admirals lead. With time ticking down, and the Moose trailing by a score, the decision was made to call Delia to the bench in favour of an extra attacker. The move didn't pay off as Milwaukee claimed its 17th consecutive victory, 4-3 over the Moose. Delia was hit with the home loss and ended with 22 saves, while Askarov recorded the victory and countered with 17 stops.
Quotable
Moose Forward Jeffrey Viel (Click for full interview)
"I think overall it was a pretty good game. I think we had a few moments where we weren't hard enough there. I think it's tough to win when you don't put enough pucks on net and obviously they do a really good job of blocking shots. We need to find a way through and get bodies there and obviously it wasn't enough today."
Statbook
Kyle Capobianco played in his 200th career AHL contest
Capobianco's 28th assist matches his previous career-high set in 2017-18
Parker Ford posted two points (1G, 1A) for his fourth multi-point game of the season
Jeffrey Viel is the sixth Moose skater to reach the 20-point plateau this season
What's Next?
The Moose tangle with the Calgary Wranglers at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Feb. 23. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
