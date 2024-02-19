Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: February 19th, 2024

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack are halfway through their difficult stretch of six games in eight nights. The club played their third three-in-three set of the season over the weekend, posting a record of 1-2-0-0.

After a well-deserved day off on Monday, the Wolf Pack will hit the practice ice on Tuesday ahead of another three-in-three set on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Friday, February 16th, 2024, Vs. Laval Rocket (5-2 L): Anton Blidh opened the scoring just 51 seconds into the game, jamming home a rebound for his sixth goal of the season. Despite a good start, the Wolf Pack couldn't find the insurance marker against a high-flying Rocket team.

Mitchell Stephens tied the game at 19:00 of the first period, beating Louis Domingue through the five-hole for a powerplay marker. The goal was the first of four unanswered by the visitors.

Jared Davidson gave the Rocket a lead they never lost at 15:20 of the second period, taking advantage of a defensive miscue and scoring his sixth goal of the season. Tobie Bisson then blasted home the game-winning goal from the left-wing circle at 19:00 of the middle stanza.

Brett Berard did strike for Hartford with the extra attacker at 15:29 of the third period, but Davidson's goals at 11:13 (PPG) and 18:38 (EN) ensured a victory for the Rocket.

Davidson's hat-trick was the first in a Wolf Pack game this season. It was the forward's first career multi-goal game.

Tyler Pitlick recorded an assist on Berard's third period marker, giving him a point in his Wolf Pack debut.

The Rocket now lead the season series 2-1, collecting five of a possible six points (2-0-0-1). The Wolf Pack are 1-2-0-0 in the head-to-head matchup.

Saturday, February 17th, 2024, @ Bridgeport Islanders (2-1 OTW): The 'Battle of Connecticut' saw it's first overtime since the 2021-22 season on Saturday night in Bridgeport. A low-event game saw each team strike just once during regulation time.

Turner Elson scored the goal for the Wolf Pack 5:21 into the contest, deflecting a Nikolas Brouillard shot past Jakub Skarek for his fourth goal of the season. The goal came off a rare offensive zone faceoff while killing a penalty. It was the club's sixth shorthanded goal of the season, and the eleventh of Elson's career.

Daylan Kuefler notched his first career AHL goal 12:10 into the third period, beating Dylan Garand on a rebound after Garand stuffed Matthew Maggio on a chance in front.

The Pack got the last laugh, however, as Berard sniped home the overtime game-winning goal at 4:04 of the extra frame. The goal was Berard's team-leading 16th of the season and his second career overtime goal.

The win was Hartford's seventh straight at Total Mortgage Arena and their fifth straight in the season series. The Wolf Pack, 6-1-0-0, have won the 'Battle of Connecticut' in 2023-24 thanks to Saturday's triumph.

Sunday, February 18th, 2024, @ Providence Bruins (3-0 L): Fabian Lysell's shot from the right-wing circle clipped the stick of Patrick Brown just eight seconds into the Bruins powerplay at 7:43 of the second period, giving Providence a 1-0 lead.

That would be enough scoring, as Michael DiPietro blanked the Pack for the second time this season. He made 24 saves to improve to 3-1-0-0 against Hartford this season.

Trevor Kuntar notched his sixth goal of the campaign at 15:34 of the second period, while Lysell ended the intrigue at 3:59 of the third period with his 14th tally.

The win gives the Bruins a 4-3 edge in the season series through seven meetings. The sides meet again on March 3rd back in Providence.

Quick Hits:

Wolf Pack forward Matt Rempe made his NHL debut on Sunday for the parent New York Rangers (NHL) at the NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium. Rempe became the first player in NHL history to make his debut outdoors.

Rempe is the third Wolf Pack player to make his NHL debut this season. He joined forwards Adam Edström and Brennan Othmann on Sunday.

Berard's two goals over the weekend now have him fourth in the AHL in goals among rookies. He trails Logan Stankoven (24) of the Texas Stars, Josh Doan (21) of the Tucson Roadrunners, and Shane Wright (18) of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Berard's overtime goal on Saturday night was his fifth game-winning goal of the season. That leads Wolf Pack players and is tied for second in the AHL among rookies.

Pitlick's assist on Berard's goal against Laval was his first point in the AHL since March 18th, 2016. He picked up an assist that night in the Bakersfield Condors' game at San Diego.

Blade Jenkins made his Wolf Pack debut against his former team, the Bridgeport Islanders, on Saturday night. Jenkins inked a one-year deal with the Pack on Saturday morning and will wear #17 with the club.

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, February 21st, 2024, Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (7:00 p.m., XL Center, Pucks 'N Paws)

Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (7:00 p.m., XL Center, $2, 12-oz Bud Lights while supplies last)

Friday, February 23rd, 2024, @ Springfield Thunderbirds (7:05 p.m., MassMutual Center)

