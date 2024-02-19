Eagles Sweep Road Trip with 5-2 Win at Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Five different Colorado skaters registered multi-point performances, while goaltender Ivan Prosvetov turned aside 30 of the 32 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the Bakersfield Condors 5-2 on Sunday. The win capped off a perfect 2-0 road trip and now moves Colorado within two points of second-place Tucson in the AHL's Pacific Division. The Eagles dominated the specialty teams battle, finishing the night 1-for-2 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

Colorado would waste little time in jumping on the scoreboard, as forward Cedric Pare raced down the ice before snapping home a wrister from between the circles just 49 seconds into the contest. The goal was Pare's 10th of the season and gave the Eagles an early 1-0 edge.

The lead would be extended when Pare forced a turnover at center ice, before skating the puck into the zone and feeding a cross-slot pass onto the tape of defenseman Brad Hunt. Hunt would step into a one-timer that beat Bakersfield goalie Jack Campbell, putting Colorado up 2-0 at the 10:43 mark of the first period.

After killing off a third Condors power play in the opening 20 minutes, the Eagles would strike again when forward Ivan Ivan tucked home a rebound from the side of the crease, pushing Colorado's advantage to 3-0 with 3:07 remaining in the period. The Eagles would go on to outshoot Bakersfield 18-10 in the first frame and carried their 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Condors would cut into the deficit when forward Drake Caggiula collected a pass in the low slot and snapped it past Prosvetov, making it a 3-1 Colorado advantage just 1:31 into the second period.

The Eagles would swing the momentum on the power play, as forward Cal Burke bashed a rebound at the top of the crease into the back of the net, putting Colorado up 4-1 at the 7:22 mark of the middle frame.

Still trailing 4-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, Bakersfield defenseman Alex Peters would cut through the right-wing circle before lighting the lamp with a wrister, slicing the Eagles lead to 4-2 at the 7:49 mark.

Colorado would generate a response late in the final frame, as forward Peter Holland grabbed a pass in the low slot and slipped the puck past Campbell, putting the Eagles up 5-2 with just 2:41 remaining in the contest.

