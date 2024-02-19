Hogs Hit the Road to Face Wild

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Hogs return to action in a President's Day special against the Iowa Wild tonight at Wells Fargo Arena. This evening is the ninth of 12 meetings between the two Central Division foes, and Rockford is 5-3-0-0 against Iowa this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Life Decisions Shoe Drive

The IceHogs are honored to partner with Life Decisions to assist with their "Shoe Us the Love" shoe drive! Starting at this Friday's IceHogs game, donate your gently worn used and new shoes. Collected shoes will help support Life Decisions and will be given a second life by those in need through #microenterprise. You can also drop off shoes at the BMO Center lobby through Feb. 25 or at other locations in Rockford. Learn more about Life Decisions at lifedecisions.net and if you are coming to the games this weekend please consider supporting the cause!

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 19-20-5-2, 45 points (4th, Central Division)

Iowa: 17-27-1-2, 37 points (7th, Central Division)

Last Game vs. Iowa: 4-1 Win (Jan. 20)

Rockford and Iowa last met on Jan. 20 at the BMO Center when the IceHogs claimed a 4-1 win over the Wild. Rockford struck twice on the power play while David Gust and Jackson Cates each picked up a pair of assists in the game. Drew Commesso picked up the win with 21 saves.

Last Game: 3-2 Loss to Grand Rapids (Feb. 17)

The IceHogs fell 3-2 in a tight contests to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night at the BMO Center. Both teams scored in the first period, and the game was tied until the Griffins opened things up with a pair of goals in the third frame.

Grand Rapids outshot Rockford 18-7 in the third period, and Brett Seney's goal wasn't enough for the Hogs to force overtime. Drew Commesso stood tall in net for Rockford with 33 saves on the night. Saturday's affair contained only six total penalty minutes between the two sides.

Stauber Makes History

Jaxson Stauber became the first-ever AHL goaltender to score a goal and record a shutout in the same game when he blanked Chicago with 24 saves and hit the back of an empty net with a minute left in regulation last night. Stauber became just the 23rd AHL goaltender to score a goal, joining his father Robb on the list. Robb scored a goalie goal with the Rochester Americans in the 1995-96 season. Stauber is also just the second Rockford goaltender in the IceHogs' AHL era to score a goal. Collin Delia recorded a goal for the Hogs on Dec. 17, 2021 against the Texas Stars.

Reichel Returns

On Sunday, it was announced that Lukas Reichel was assigned to the IceHogs after posting 10 points (3G, 7A) in 50 NHL games with the Blackhawks. This season has marked Reichel's longest run in the NHL to date, and the forward has now tabbed 26 total points (10G, 16A) in 84 NHL games through the past three seasons. Reichel ranked fourth in scoring for Rockford last season with 51 points (20G, 31A) in 55 games, and the Nuremburg, Germany native set a rookie scoring record for the Hogs in 2021-22 when he recorded 57 points (21G, 36A) in 56 games. Reichel was selected 17th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Penalty Kill

Rockford's PK has been outstanding over the last month of games. The Hogs have allowed only three power-play goals in their last 13 games and have successfully killed of 34 of 37 shorthanded chances (91.9%) in that span. Last weekend against Chicago (the fourth-best AHL power play at the time) and Grand Rapids (the 12th-best at the time), Rockford was a perfect 5-for-5 combined on the. The last man-advantage goal given up by the IceHogs came during a 6-on-5 delayed penalty on Feb. 9 against Texas. Rockford is a perfect 12-for-12 on the kill in the four games since then. Rockford's PK is a sturdy 33-for-37 (89.2%) against Iowa this season.

Friday, Feb. 23 - Military Appreciation Night & $2 Beer Friday

Benchmark Exteriors presents Military Appreciation Night to honor active and veteran military personnel with a free ticket to the game and a discounted offer for any guests! It's also a Friday which means $2 beer (cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light) and $2 soft drinks!

Saturday, Feb. 24 - Lukas Reichel Bobblehead Giveaway

The first 2,500 fans will receive a bobblehead of former IceHog and current Blackhawk Lukas Reichel!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Oct. 27 vs Iowa: W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 10 vs Iowa: L 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Nov. 18 @ Iowa: W 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 19 @ Iowa: W 3-1 - Recap, Highlights

Tue., Dec. 5 @ Iowa: L 6-1 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Dec. 15 vs Iowa: L 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Dec. 16 vs Iowa: W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Jan. 20 vs Iowa: W 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Mon., Feb. 19 @ Iowa

Wed., Feb. 21 @ Iowa

Sat., Feb. 24 vs Iowa

Tue., Apr. 9 @ Iowa

IceHogs vs Iowa, All-Time

53-39-11-5

