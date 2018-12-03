Wallin Returns, Gropp Reassigned to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners will add two forwards to their roster from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, as Terrence Wallin has be returned from his loan and Ryan Gropp has been reassigned by the New York Rangers.

Wallin, 26 years old, was acquired by the Mariners from the Adirondack Thunder in September and was named an Alternate Captain out of camp. He scored three goals along with seven assists in 13 games before being loaned to Hartford on November 19th. Appearing in four games for the Wolf Pack, Wallin did not register a point. It was his second stint in the AHL, having played four games with the Binghamton Devils last season.

Gropp, a 22-year-old from Kamloops, British Columbia, is a 2015 2nd round draft pick of the Rangers (41st overall). He signed an entry-level contract in December of that year. The 6'2, 194 pound forward played three years for the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds, where he put up at least 30 goals in each season, increasing his point total from 54 to 70 to 84 - in his final season of 2016-17. That season, he led the Thunderbirds in goals, assists, and points, and to a WHL championship. Gropp spent all of last season with Hartford, playing in 59 games, scoring 14 goals, and adding seven assists. In 19 games for the Wolf Pack this season, he has two goals and three assists.

The Mariners are on the road this Wednesday night in Glens Falls to take on the Adirondack Thunder at 7:00 PM. They return home for a pair of weekend games against Adirondack on Friday at 7:15 PM and Worcester on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM. Tickets can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com or over the phone through the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.

