Johansson Recalled to Rochester
December 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Cyclones goaltender Jonas Johansson has been recalled by the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
A native of Galve, SWE, Johansson has posted a 7-3-1-1 record this season, along with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He has also pitched two shutouts. He has been on a tear as of late, winning six of his last eight starts and posting a 1.74 GAA and a .940 SV% in the process. The second-year netminder led Cincinnati to a pair of wins during the week of November 12, posting a 0.50 goals-against average and a .981 save percentage along with one shutout, and earned ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors for his efforts.
Drafted by the National Hockey League's (NHL) Buffalo Sabres in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, the third-year pro appeared in 27 games with Cincinnati last season, accounting for a 14-11-1-0 record along with a 3.13 GAA and a .909 SV%. He has also skated in 14 career games with the Americans where he has a record of 7-6-1-0.
