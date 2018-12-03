Florida's Cox Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Florida Everblades' forward Joe Cox is the AMI?Graphics ECHL?Plus Performer of the Month for November after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +15.

Cox posted an even or better rating in each of his 13 games during the month, including a +3 on Nov. 10 against Jacksonville and four other games where he was +2.

The 24-year-old leads the Everblades, and is second overall in the league, with a +16 rating for the season. He also paces Florida with nine goals and 22 points.

A native of Chelsea, Michigan, Cox has tallied 76 points (31g-45a) in 95 career games with the Everblades.

Prior to turning pro, Cox recorded 69 points (28g-41a) in 143 career games at Michigan State University.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI?Graphics will present Joe Cox with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Everblades' home game.

Runners Up: Mitch Jones and Devante Stephens, Cincinnati and Logan Roe, Florida (+13)

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Kelly Summers (+5); Allen - Pavel Jenys (+2); Atlanta - Jake Flegel (+4); Brampton - Brandon Marino and Matt Petgrave (+10); Fort Wayne - Justin Hodgman (+8); Greenville - Brendan Harms and Travis Howe (+1); Idaho - Keegan Kanzig, Steven McParland and A.J. White (+2); Indy - Dmitry Osipov (+4); Jacksonville - Jacob Cederholm (+9); Kalamazoo - Reid Gardiner (+2); Kansas City - Mark Cooper (+8); Maine - Scott Savage (+6), Manchester - Chaz Reddekopp (+6); Newfoundland - Scott Pooley (+6); Norfolk - Taylor Cammarata (+4); Orlando - Michael Brodzinski and Troy Bourke (+6); Rapid City - Dylan Quaile (+6); Reading - Frank DiChiara, Michael Huntebrinker and Steven Swavely (+4); South Carolina - Kevin McKernan (+3); Toledo - A.J. Jenks (+8); Tulsa - Steven Kaunisto (+9); Utah - Matt Berry (+12); Wheeling - Troy Josephs, Nick Saracino and Kevin Spinozzi (+6); Wichita - Jared Wilson (+4) and Worcester - Matthew Gaudreau (+3).

