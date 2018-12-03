Reading Royals Weekly

Quote of the Week

Royals Head Coach Kirk MacDonald on Royals' addition of G Callum Booth:

"When you trust your goalie, then you can make some more plays because you know he might bail you out once or twice a game. Callum Booth is a big body in net, butterfly goalie and pretty athletic."

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced a Weekend of Giving with the Salvation Army and Met-Ed as the team prepares to travel for their first trip ever at the Newfoundland Growlers this Friday and Saturday. Reading won its final game of the weekend Saturday at Adirondack, 3-1, as G Callum Booth made 31 saves in his debut. Booth was reassigned to Reading from Charlotte (AHL) by the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday.

The Weekend of Giving features a clothing drive, toy drive and food drive, plus the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m. with all proceeds on $5 tickets going back to the local Salvation Army on Community Night. The money raised and good donated with stay locally in Reading and Berks County.

Weekend of Giving Schedule

Fri., Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m.: Clothing Drive, 4-for-48 Family Pack (4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas for $48)

Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m.: Community Night with $5 tickets (all proceeds to Salvation Army), Teddy Bear Toss, Food Drive, Holiday Ornament Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, Royals will wear Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys

Sun., Dec. 16 at 5:00 p.m.: Toy Drive at Santander Arena, plus have a personal meet-and-greet with SpongeBob SquarePants with theRoyals' SpongeBob VIP Package as he visits Santander Arena. The Royals will wear SpongeBob jerseys and Allen will wear Patrick Star jerseys.

Team Record

8-7-2-4, 22 points, 3rd North

Division Standings

Newfoundland - 31 points

Adirondack - 25 points

Reading - 22 points

Brampton - 21 points

Maine - 21 points

Worcester - 20 points

Manchester - 18 points

Weekly Results

Nov. 28 at Maine: L, 4-1

Nov. 30 vs. Kalamazoo: L, 6-4

Dec. 1 at Adirondack: W, 3-1

Big 3 Storylines

3) Goaltending success on Saturday

Callum Booth's 31-save debut and 3-1 Saturday victory over Adirondack gives Reading a 5-0-1-0 record when allowing two or fewer goals. Booth joins Branden Komm (3x), Nick Niedert (1x) and Angus Redmond (1x) as Royals netminders to allow two or fewer in a game this season.

Coincidentally, four of those six defensive performances have come in the second game of a back-to-back. The Royals are 5-2-0-1 when playing for the second day in a row.

2) Royals player of the week: Chris McCarthy

The fifth-year professional from Collegeville, PA scored his first goal in a month Saturday, giving the Royals the lead for good Saturday at Adirondack. It was McCarthy's first goal in 14 games, as he endured a drought through November after engineering a multi-point game (1g, 1a) Oct. 28 vs. Wheeling.

McCarthy has 99 assists (158 pts.) in 193 ECHL games.

The runner-up for player of the week is Michael Huntebrinker, who scored two goals over the weekend. Huntebrinker scored Reading's first goal Friday vs. Kalamazoo, allowing the Royals to start a three-goal comeback that resulted in the team tying the game, 4-4, in the third period.

1) Quick Preview: Royals at Newfoundland this Friday and Saturday

The Growlers remain first in the North Division and went 9-1-1-0 in November. From Nov. 2-17, the squad won a franchise-best eight straight games and outscored opponents 34-16.

Reading is 0-2-1-0 vs. the Growlers. Two of the games have been within a goal in the third period.

Regular season team leaders

Goals: Steven Swavely (11)

Assists: Michael Huntebrinker (12)

Points: Steven Swavely (22)

+/-: Michael Huntebrinker (9)

PIM: Dan Milan (55)

Practice schedule

Monday - OFF DAY

Tuesday - 11:00 a.m. Santander Arena

Wednesday - TEAM TRAVEL TO NEWFOUNDLAND

Thursday - ROYALS PRACTICE IN NEWFOUNDLAND

Friday - Game 5:30 p.m. at Newfoundland

Saturday - Game 5:30 p.m. at Newfoundland

Sunday - OFF DAY

Monday - 11:00 a.m. Santander Arena

Royals Radio Recon: Next Show Tues., Dec. 5

Live from Jimmy G's Railroad House from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Meet Royals players at Jimmy G's Railroad House, 152 Woodrow Ave., Sinking Spring, PA. Listen on mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or via the Mixlr App.

