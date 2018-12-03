Royals Partner with Salvation Army, Met-Ed for Weekend of Giving December 14-16
December 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have partnered with the Salvation Army and Met-Ed for the first-ever Weekend of Giving Dec. 14-16 at Santander Arena. In this weekend dedicated to "Doing The Most Good," the Salvation Army, Met-Ed and the Royals are proud to present Community Night on Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m., in which 2,500 tickets are available for $5 with 100% of the proceeds going to the Salvation Army. On that Saturday, it's also the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss game with a holiday ornament giveaway to the first 2,000 fans.
This holiday season, fans are encouraged to help those in need in the Reading community as the Salvation Army will host a Clothing Drive Dec. 14, Food Drive on Dec. 15 and Toy Drive Dec. 16.
Need to Know: Weekend of Giving events vs. Allen Americans
Fri., Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m.: Clothing Drive, 4-for-48 Family Pack (4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas for $48)
Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m.: Community Night with $5 tickets (all proceeds to Salvation Army), Teddy Bear Toss, Food Drive, Holiday Ornament Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, Royals will wear Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys
Sun., Dec. 16 at 5:00 p.m.: Toy Drive at Santander Arena, plus have a personal meet-and-greet with SpongeBob SquarePants with the Royals SpongeBob VIP Package as he visits Santander Arena. The Royals will wear SpongeBob jerseys and Allen will wear Patrick Star jerseys.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 3, 2018
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, December 3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Martineau Reassigned to Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Reading Royals Weekly - Reading Royals
- Johansson Recalled to Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Gain Four Points for Week 8; Fuel Visit Saturday, Oilers in Town Sunday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Cox Earns AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Honor - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Cox Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Steelheads Weekly - December 3, 2018 - Idaho Steelheads
- Wallin Returns, Gropp Reassigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Pedrie Reassigned to AHL Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Continue Road Trip this Weekend in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Partner with Salvation Army, Met-Ed for Weekend of Giving December 14-16 - Reading Royals
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 8 - Indy Fuel
- Cool Insuring Arena to Host World Championship Ice Racing Series - Adirondack Thunder
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 3 - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavs Monday - December 3 - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.