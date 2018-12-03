Royals Partner with Salvation Army, Met-Ed for Weekend of Giving December 14-16

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have partnered with the Salvation Army and Met-Ed for the first-ever Weekend of Giving Dec. 14-16 at Santander Arena. In this weekend dedicated to "Doing The Most Good," the Salvation Army, Met-Ed and the Royals are proud to present Community Night on Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m., in which 2,500 tickets are available for $5 with 100% of the proceeds going to the Salvation Army. On that Saturday, it's also the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss game with a holiday ornament giveaway to the first 2,000 fans.

This holiday season, fans are encouraged to help those in need in the Reading community as the Salvation Army will host a Clothing Drive Dec. 14, Food Drive on Dec. 15 and Toy Drive Dec. 16.

Need to Know: Weekend of Giving events vs. Allen Americans

Fri., Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m.: Clothing Drive, 4-for-48 Family Pack (4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas for $48)

Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m.: Community Night with $5 tickets (all proceeds to Salvation Army), Teddy Bear Toss, Food Drive, Holiday Ornament Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, Royals will wear Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys

Sun., Dec. 16 at 5:00 p.m.: Toy Drive at Santander Arena, plus have a personal meet-and-greet with SpongeBob SquarePants with the Royals SpongeBob VIP Package as he visits Santander Arena. The Royals will wear SpongeBob jerseys and Allen will wear Patrick Star jerseys.

