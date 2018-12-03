Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 8

INDY FUEL WEEK 8 RESULTS: (0-2-0-0, 9-10-0-0 Overall, 4th Central Division)

Friday, November 30 - Fuel 2 at Wheeling 6: The Wheeling Nailers used three second period goals to break a 1-1 stalemate on Friday night, handing the Fuel a 6-2 loss at WesBanco Arena. The Nailers outscored Indy 5-1 over the final 40 minutes of regulation, led by two goals and an assist from forward Kevin Spinozzi. Alex Brooks picked up his first goal of the season in the first period, while Radovan Bondra rounded out the offense for the Fuel, who outshot Wheeling 26-23.

Saturday, December 1 - Fuel 2 at Toledo 4: The Walleye scored twice in the first 2:05 minutes of play to grab an early lead, before hanging on to defeat the Fuel by a 4-2 count Saturday at Huntington Center. Toledo scored on three of four shots in the opening frame to take a 3-1 lead into the second period, a deficit Indy was not able to recover from. Brett Welychka tallied a first period shorthanded goal for the Fuel, while Kevin Dufour added a tally in the final minute of regulation time.

INDY FUEL WEEK 9 SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, December 4 - Fuel vs. Kansas City (7:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

PEPSI $2 TUESDAY - Start your week with a great deal as the Fuel take on Kansas City from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Enjoy $2 beers and soft drinks while sampling a number of new food options - including chicken fingers, sriracha chicken sliders and lamb sausages - for just $2 each!

Friday, December 7 - Fuel at Kalamazoo (7:30 p.m. ET, Wings Event Center)

The Fuel make their first of six visits to Wings Event Center to kick off a weekend 3-in-3 road swing. Indy fared well in southwest Michigan last season, skating to a 5-2 record in seven games in Kalamazoo. The Fuel have opened the 2018-19 season series with two straight wins over the Wings, the most recent coming in a 6-3 decision on Nov. 24 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Saturday, December 8 - Fuel at Fort Wayne (7:30 p.m. ET, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)

Indy heads back to Allen County Saturday night for a Hoosier State showdown against Fort Wayne. The Fuel are looking for their first win of the season against the Komets after dropping the first two games of the season series, including a 5-2 setback at the Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 2.

Sunday, December 9 - Fuel at Wheeling (3:05 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

The Fuel wrap up a busy week Sunday as they make their second trip to West Virginia in as many weeks to take on the Nailers. Indy and Wheeling have split the first two meetings between the Central Division rivals this season, heading into the third of nine showdowns at WesBanco Arena.

OIL DROPS:

-Indy enters Week 9 with a 7-3 record this season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

-Saturday was the first time the Fuel have dropped back-to-back games since losses to Kansas City and Idaho on Oct. 27 and 30.

-In games following a loss this season, Indy has a 7-2 record.

-The Fuel's six wins over the month of November tied a franchise high mark, set previously in both 2015-16 (6-5-1-0) and 2016-17 (6-5-0-1.

-Friday's game in Wheeling marked the one-quarter mark of the Fuel's 2018-19 regular season schedule. Indy's 9-9-0-0 record (18 points) ranks as the club's second best performance through 18 games in club history, behind the 20 points garnered in 2015-16 (9-7-2-0).

-The Fuel have been held scoreless on the power play in six consecutive games, and have not scored over their last 31 power play opportunities dating back to a 3-2 win in Utah back on November 16.

-Indy has only played in one overtime game this season (10/20, 4-3 win vs. Toledo), tied for the fewest in the ECHL along with South Carolina.

-Defenseman Zach Miskovic is two games away from playing in his 500th career professional game. Unless he misses a game, the 10-year veteran is slated to play in game No. 500 Friday night in Kalamazoo.

-Rookie forward Mathew Thompson has points in three straight games (1g, 3a).

-Forward Kevin Dufour has tallied seven goals and four assists over his last 10 outings.

-Goaltender Kevin Lankinen recorded his first career AHL victory on Sunday night, stopping 36 of 38 shots to backstop the Rockford IceHogs to a 3-2 overtime victory over the San Antonio Rampage at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Lankinen was recalled to the IceHogs from the Fuel back on Nov. 25.

