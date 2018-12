ECHL Transactions - December 3

December 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 3, 2018:

Brampton:

Add Michael McNiven, G assigned from Laval by Montreal

Delete Etienne Marcoux, G recalled by Laval

Cincinnati:

Delete Jonas Johansson, G recalled to Rochester by Buffalo [12/2]

Kansas City:

Add Willie Raskob, D assigned by Stockton

Delete Corey Durocher, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Vince Pedrie, D recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Rapid City:

Delete Willem Nong-Lambert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/29)

Tulsa:

Add Scott Moldenhauer, D assigned by San Diego

Delete Jared Thomas, F recalled by San Antonio

Wheeling:

Delete Nick Niedert, G released as EBUG

Worcester:

Add Ivan Kosorenkov, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Nick Bligh, F placed on reserve

