Mavs Monday - December 3
December 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks went 1-2 last week, dropping the first two but bouncing back with a 6-4 thriller over Tulsa Saturday at a sold-out Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Here's a look back at last week and a peek at what is yet to come this week in Mavs hockey.
Last Week's Results
Tuesday, Nov. 27 - at Wichita, 2-5
Friday, Nov. 30 - vs. Tulsa, 0-1
Saturday, Dec. 1 - vs. Tulsa, 6-4
This Week's Schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 4 at Indy - 6:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 7 vs. Allen - 7:05 p.m. - Tickets
Saturday, Dec. 8 vs. Allen - Star Wars Night - Tickets
Mountain Division Standings
1. Tulsa - 30 points - 13-3-2-2
2. Utah - 30 points - 13-3-3-1
3. Kansas City - 25 points - 12-5-1-0
4. Idaho - 25 points - 11-8-1-2
5. Rapid City - 24 points - 10-8-2-2
6. Wichita - 18 points - 7-9-3-1
7. Allen - 12 points - 5-15-0-2
Mavericks Leaders
Goals: VanWormer (11), Cooper (8), David Dziurzynski (7)
Assists: Raskob (13), VanWormer (12), Cooper/Carzo (11)
Points: VanWormer (23), Cooper (19), Carzo (17)
Penalty Minutes: Fischer (28), David Dziurzynski (21), Sweeney (19)
Plus/Minus: Cooper/VanWormer (+11), Klimek (+6)
Goals Against Average: Schneider (2.72), McDonald/Halford (2.76)
Save Percentage: Halford (.920), Schneider (.907), McDonald (.897)
Wins: McDonald (8), Schneider/Halford (2)
Mavs Minutes
Funk Busters: The Mavericks snapped out of their funk with a wild 6-4 win over the Tulsa Oilers Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, a game that saw the Mavs jump on top 3-0 in the first and lead 4-1 in the third before the Oilers climbed back to a 4-4 tie. Ultimately it was Darian Dziurzynski who put an end to the comeback attempt with a game-winner with just 2:15 left.
Saturdays Are For The Mavs: Saturday's win over Tulsa moved the Mavericks to 6-0 on the year on Saturdays. On a related note, the Mavericks play at home this Saturday. Tickets.
Proven Success: The Mavericks have a record of 5-0 against this week's opponents, 1-0 against Indy, a 7-2 home win in October, and 4-0 against divisional rival Allen.
Home Sweet Home: Saturday's win moved the Mavs to 8-1 on home ice this season, the second-best home point percentage mark in the ECHL.
Raskob Reinforcement: Willie Raskob was sent back to Kansas City by the Stockton Heat on Sunday, adding a threat on the offensive end. Raskob leads the Mavericks in assists on the year with 13 and is tied for 10th in scoring (13 points) among ECHL defensemen on the year.
This Week's Promotions
Star Wars Night: Come in costume and help us knock off the Allen Americans on Star Wars Night Saturday night as Silverstein Eye Centers Arena! Characters on the concourse were made possible by Planet Comicon of Kansas City.
Corral Seats: The Corral for Friday and Saturday's games is open! Stop by the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena box office to get your $10 seats today, limit eight per purchase.
Photo Pass: This ticket package includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four Pepsi products and a free appetizer from Red Robin of Independence as well as a pass to the front of the line for pictures with Star Wars characters Saturday night!
Family 4-Pack: The always-popular Family 4-Pack is available for Friday's game. This package includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four Pepsi products and a free appetizer from Red Robin of Independence.
