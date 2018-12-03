There's Magic in the Huntington Center

December 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 14-2-2-0, 1st Central Division

Current Streak: 4 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 30 at Fort Wayne (3-2 OT Loss)

December 1 vs. Indy (4-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 5 vs. Cincinnati at 10:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

December 7 vs. Tulsa at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

December 8 vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

December 9 at Brampton at 4 p.m. (3:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, December 3 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Tuesday, December 4 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, December 5 - Game vs. Cincinnati at 10:35 a.m.

Thursday, December 6 - No Practice

Friday, December 7 - Game vs. Tulsa at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, December 8 - Game vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, December 9 - Game at Brampton at 4 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest updates visit the team website.

WALLEYE NOTES

Points in both over the weekend: Toledo had a 2-0 lead slip away in Fort Wayne in a 3-2 overtime loss on Friday night on the road before rebounding in a big way Saturday to best the Indy Fuel 4-2. The Walleye struck very early Saturday with Ben Storm scoring just 43 seconds into the contest which sent a record 3,601 teddy bears onto the ice in Toledo's annual Teddy Bear Toss night.

Quarter of the way through: Saturday night's game was the 18th of the season for the Walleye and that means Toledo is one-fourth of the way through the year with 30 points (14-2-2). Two years ago the Walleye had the most wins through 18 games of the year (15-3-0) and also had 30 points which is the most for any team in Toledo ECHL history (Storm and Walleye combined).

Monster November: Toledo ended the month of November with a record of 8-1-1. The most wins for a Walleye team in November was in 2014 when they posted 10 wins (10-2-1). Shane Berschbach led Toledo in scoring with 17 points (5G, 12A) over 10 November games while TJ Hensick finished with 14 points (3G, 11A). Pat Nagle went 5-1-0 with a 2.51 goals against average.

Stand them up: Another packed Huntington Center was on hand Saturday with 8,311 Walleye fans in the house. It was the fifth sellout in six home games for the Walleye this season pushing into second in average attendance this year at 7,679 per contest (sellout is 7,431 in downtown Toledo).

Four games in five days: Toledo has a busy week ahead with four games from Wednesday through Sunday against four different opponents. Wednesday morning the Cincinnati Cyclones will be in town. It the second meeting of the year after Toledo won a 4-3 game in overtime at Cincinnati on October 24. Friday night the Tulsa Oilers will be in Toledo. The two teams have only played three times ever with Toledo holding 2-1-0 advantage. Saturday night the Wheeling Nailers will visit the Huntington Center. Toledo is 2-0-0 vs. the Nailers this season. Sunday wraps up the busy week with the Walleye in Brampton. Toledo has taken both of the first two meetings this year with the two team combining to score 25 goals (14-11 Toledo).

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Charlie O'Connor (2 goals - 0 assist = 2 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Pat Nagle (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .931 save %)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS AND EVENTS

Friday, December 7 and Saturday, December 8

Wizard Weekend: The Walleye are up to no good, but loads of fun, during Wizard Weekend. Muggles and Wizards can stroll through Diagon Alley, catch the Snitch and get a photo, munch on magical morsals and sip on butter beer! The team will be wearing special wizard-themed jerseys that will be raffled off at both games. Proceeds to benefit Walleye Wishing Well and Sunshine Inc.

Wednesday, December 12 | 6:30 p.m.

Walleye Skills Competition: Walleye will hold an intrasquad competition to see who'll represent Toledo during the All-Star Skills Showcase on Monday, January 21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Sunday, December 16 | 4 p.m.

All-Star Team Draft: Which team will you cheer for- Team Fins or Team Hooks? The Walleye will hold a special Live Draft event to fill the Hooks and Fins rosters for the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic to be played on Monday, January 21, 2019. The event is free to anyone who has purchased an All-Star package. It's a $5 fee for the general public with proceeds to benefit the Walleye Wishing Well.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.