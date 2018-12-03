Stingrays Weekly Report - December 3
December 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - After six consecutive games on the road and 15 of their first 21 away from home, the South Carolina Stingrays are back in North Charleston for three matchups this week at the North Charleston Coliseum. Collecting two more points last week in Florida has the Rays in fourth place in the South Division standings with an overall record of 11-10-0-0. In addition, the team has stayed hot on special teams, killing 34 of their last 37 penalties and moving their PK percentage for the season up to 85.4%, which is 8th best in the ECHL.
South Carolina will first host Greenville Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m., before welcoming Jacksonville on Friday and Atlanta on Saturday. The Stingrays secured a victory against the Swamp Rabbits this season in their only meeting to date with a 7-4 win in their home opener on Oct. 20.
STINGRAYS RECORD: 11-10-0-0
LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0
WEDNESDAY: FLORIDA EVERBLADES 4, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1
(Hertz Arena - Estero, FL)
Two early goals gave the Florida Everblades a lead they never relinquished Wednesday night, defeating the South Carolina Stingrays by a final score of 4-1 at Hertz Arena. Forward Tim Harrison scored for the Stingrays in the second period, while goaltender Parker Milner made his fourth straight start for SC and stopped 31 shots in a losing effort.
FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, FLORIDA EVERBLADES 2
(Hertz Arena - Estero, FL)
With time running down in overtime, South Carolina Stingrays forward Patrick Gaul had the puck under control, but didn't have a stick in his hands. Defenseman Tim Davison quickly gave his twig to Gaul, who seamlessly moved in on the Florida Everblades net and beat goaltender Jeremy Helvig to win the game, 3-2. The winner, Gaul's third of the season, came with just six seconds remaining in overtime. The Stingrays also got goals from Shane Eiserman and Jonathan Charbonneau in the contest, while goaltender Parker Milner also came up big, stopping 38 shots.
SATURDAY: FLORIDA EVERBLADES 4, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2
(Hertz Arena - Estero, FL)
The Florida Everblades scored three times in the second period and held off the South Carolina Stingrays in the third to take the rubber game of a 3-game set between the two South Division opponents by a score of 4-2 at Hertz Arena on Saturday night. Rays forward Andrew Cherniwchan scored twice for South Carolina in the contest, while four different skaters added assists. Goaltender Parker Milner started the game and made 24 saves before being replaced by Gordon Defiel in the third period, who stopped all six shots that came his way.
THIS WEEK
Tuesday, December 4 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)
Friday, December 7 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)
Saturday, December 8 - vs. Atlanta Gladiators, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)
Sunday, December 9, at Atlanta Gladiators, 3:05 p.m. (Infinite Energy Center)
STINGRAYS LEADERS
Goals: 12 - Grant Besse
Assists: 15 - Jonathan Charbonneau
Points: 22 - Grant Besse
Plus/Minus: Plus-8 - Kevin McKernan
Penalty Minutes: 40 - Andrew Cherniwchan
Shots On Goal: 103 - Grant Besse
Wins: 6 - Parker Milner
Goals Against Average: 1.68 - Gordon Defiel
Save Percentage: 0.925 - Gordon Defiel
CHERNIWCHAN BECOMING RECORD BOOK WORTHY
Forward Andrew Cherniwchan had three points in the 3-game series in Estero, including two goals on Saturday night. He is averaging a point per game this season, scoring 21 points on eight goals and 13 assists. The Hinton, Alta. native is now 25th all-time among Rays skaters with 55 goals scored during his career in SC.
ROAD WARRIOR MILNER
Goaltender Parker Milner has started six games in a row for South Carolina, all coming on the road. The netminder finished the month of November with a 3-2 record with a goals-against average at 2.37 and a 0.923 save percentage.
KOZUN CARRYING THE LOAD
Forward Tad Kozun added three more assists last week and has scored points in four of SC's last five games. The Nipawin, Sask. native has 11 points (3g, 8a) in 12 games this season.
CHARBONNEAU CONTINUES TO IMPRESS
Forward Jonathan Charbonneau leads all rookies with 15 assists in 21 games this season and is sixth in rookie scoring with 19 points (4g, 15a). The attacker has six assists on the power play, which is fourth-best among rookies and his 71 shots on net is third among first-year skaters.
Single-game tickets for all games during the 2018-19 season are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and ticketmaster.com.
Groups of 10 or more feature discounted pricing and great benefits! For more information or to place an order call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248 or stop by 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Parker Milner stops the Florida Everblades
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 3, 2018
- There's Magic in the Huntington Center - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - December 3 - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, December 3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Martineau Reassigned to Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Reading Royals Weekly - Reading Royals
- Johansson Recalled to Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Gain Four Points for Week 8; Fuel Visit Saturday, Oilers in Town Sunday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Cox Earns AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Honor - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Cox Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Steelheads Weekly - December 3, 2018 - Idaho Steelheads
- Wallin Returns, Gropp Reassigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Pedrie Reassigned to AHL Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Continue Road Trip this Weekend in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Partner with Salvation Army, Met-Ed for Weekend of Giving December 14-16 - Reading Royals
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 8 - Indy Fuel
- Cool Insuring Arena to Host World Championship Ice Racing Series - Adirondack Thunder
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 3 - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavs Monday - December 3 - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.