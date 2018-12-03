ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Wichita's Brown fined, suspended

Wichita's Travis Brown has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #259, Wichita at Allen, on Dec. 1.

Brown was assessed a match penalty under Rule #21.1 at 14:51 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Brown will miss Wichita's game at Tulsa on Dec. 4.

Rapid City's Merasty fined, suspended

Rapid City's Shaquille Merasty has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #258, Utah at Rapid City, on Dec. 1.

Merasty is fined and suspended under Rule #70.10 for an unpenalized infraction for leaving the player's bench at 19:05 of the third period.

Merasty will miss Rapid City's games at Allen (Dec. 4 and Dec. 5) and at Wichita (Dec. 6, Dec. 7 and Dec. 8).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

