Cool Insuring Arena to Host World Championship Ice Racing Series

World Championship ICE Racing, presents The 2019 Fire on ICE Evolution Tour at Cool Insuring Arena for one night only on Saturday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m. Featuring the biggest names in professional motorcycle ICE racing and the most insane racers on the untamed Unlimited Outlaw Quads! These are some of the baddest and fastest racers to hit the ice! Shredding the arena's solid ice track with razor-sharp studded tires, racers will go from 0-60 mph in less than three seconds! Battling it out for one thing - the most prestigious World Championship ICE Racing Title.

Plus, the Motorcycle ICE© Limbo halftime show has become an overnight phenomenon! Nowhere can you see these racers get their bikes so low! It's off the hook and a must-see to believe.

Pre-Race Pit Party: Gain early access to come hang out with the riders! From 5:30-6:00 p.m. join the meet & greet with racers, see their bikes and razor-sharp studded tires, take pictures and get autographs for just $5! The Pit Party is open to all ages. Event ticket and Pit Party ticket are required for Pit Party admission. Pit Party ticket is not valid for event admission.

Tickets for World Championship ICE Racing are $27, $22 and kids' tickets are ONLY $12! Ticket pricing increases $3 day of show. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase at www.coolinsuringarena.com,

by calling 855-432-2849 or at the Upstate Chevy Dealers Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena. Group discount tickets are available for this event and can be purchased by contacting the box office.

This action-packed professional racing event comes with chills, spills and thrills and a no-holds-barred racing attitude that will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Cool Insuring Arena is a 4,774-seat multi-purpose arena located in downtown Glens Falls, New York. Built in 1979, it is now the home of the Adirondack Thunder, the ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. The versatile, multi-purpose complex includes an arena for sporting events, concerts, and family entertainment as well as dance, theatre and trade shows. For more information on Cool Insuring Arena, please visit coolinsuringarena.com.

