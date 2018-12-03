Steelheads Weekly - December 3, 2018

December 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (11-8-3) opened their nine-game home stand with a two-win weekend ahead of a rivalry renewal with Utah this weekend.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, November 30 vs. Jacksonville Icemen: 4-1 W

Shots: Icemen 21, Steelheads 39

PP: Icemen 0-for-3, Steelheads 1-for-6

The Steelheads opened their first franchise meeting against the Icemen with a 4-1 win from CenturyLink Arena. After the Icemen opened the scoring, Steelheads forward Tony Calderone (17:42 1st) leveled the scoring, 1-1, top open a four-unanswered stretch. Steelheads forward Reid Petryk (PP, 7:32 3rd) scored the eventual game-winning goal to edge ahead, 2-1. Two more insurance goals came from Steelheads forward A.J. White (14:17 3rd) and defenseman Nolan Gluchowski (EN, 17:40 3rd) to seal the 4-1 win. Tomas Sholl (5-3-0) saved 20 of 21 shots in the win.

Saturday, December 1 vs. Jacksonville Icemen: 3-2 W (OT)

Shots: Icemen 26, Steelheads 39

PP: Icemen 0-for-4, Steelheads 0-for-5

The Steelheads completed the comeback in a 3-2 overtime win from CenturyLink Arena. The Icemen opened a 2-0 lead in the first period before a late charge began the comeback for the Steelheads. Forward Reid Petryk (18:13 2nd) cut the lead in half, 2-1, before the end of the period. Steelheads defenseman Colton Saucerman (SH, 5:56 3rd) tied the game at 2-2 on a 2-on-1 break. In the final minute of overtime, Steelheads forward Spencer Naas (4:05 OT) sealed the comeback and the 3-2 win. Tomas Sholl (6-3-0) halted all 16 shots in the win, and Ryan Faragher stopped eight of 10 shots.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, December 7 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, December 8 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads continue their home stand and enter divisional play with another meeting against the rival Utah Grizzlies for a two-game weekend. The Steelheads and Grizzlies met for four-straight games between October 19 and 27 in a home-and-home series, splitting their four total meetings down the middle with the Steelheads winning both games in overtime. The Steelheads and Grizzlies play each other 15 times this season, and the Steelheads boast a 94-44-24 record in their franchise series.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Military Appreciation Night: The Steelheads honor local veterans and military personnel this Saturday night for the Sportclips Military Appreciation Night. Before and throughout the game, the Steelheads will represent and honor local heroes in thanks for their service to our country and community. For tickets, call 208-383-0080 or go to idahosteelheads.com.

Four For $48 Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $48, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

Nickelodeon Night: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) take over CenturyLink Arena on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7:10 p.m. when the Steelheads host the Kansas City Mavericks. TMNT jerseys will be the first jersey auction of the season. Call 208-383-0080 or go to idahosteelheads.com for tickets.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- Tomas Sholl has wins in five of his last six games, earning a 5-1-0 record with a 1.22 GAA and .957 SV% with two shutouts. Last week, he went 2-0-0 with a 0.58 GAA and .972 SV%.

- Reid Petryk is on a four-game point streak, posting five points (3-2 - 5) during that span. The streak matches a team-high for the longest of the season.

- The Steelheads won their first two franchise meetings with the Icemen

- The Steelheads are winners in six of seven games including three-straight wins since November 24. They're 6-2-1-1 in their last 10 games.

- The Steelheads host a +8 goal differential in the third period, becoming one of five teams in the ECHL to have at least that differential.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 9 - Brad McClure/Steve McParland

ASSISTS: 10 - A.J. White

POINTS: 18 - Brad McClure/Steve McParland

PP GOALS: 2 - McParland/Norrish/Petryk/Schempp/White

SH GOALS: 1 - McClure/McParland/Parizek/Saucerman/Schempp

GW GOALS: 3 - Brad McClure

PIMS: 109 - Kale Kessy

PLUS/MINUS: +9 - Jeff King

SHOTS: 83 - Steve McParland

WINS: 6 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 1.73 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .940 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Tulsa 13-3-2-2, 30 pts

2. Utah 13-3-3-1, 30 pts

3. Kansas City 12-5-1-0, 25pts

4. Steelheads 11-8-1-2, 25 pts

5. Rapid City 10-8-2-2, 24 pts

6. Wichita 7-9-3-1, 18 pts

7. Allen 5-15-0-2, 12 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All games during the 2018-19 regular season are broadcast on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" and online on ECHL.TV. Pre-game coverage during the three-game trip begins at 6:45 p.m.

Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.

The Steelheads open a two-game weekend against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Dec. 7 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

