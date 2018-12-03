Grizzlies Continue Road Trip this Weekend in Boise

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies continue their 5 game road trip in Boise this Friday and Saturday against the Idaho Steelheads.

Utah is currently tied with the Tulsa Oilers for first place in the Mountain Division with 30 standings points. Both teams have a .750 win percentage. Utah is 7-2-0-1 in their last 10 games.

The Grizzlies have scored 75 goals on the season, which is the most in the division and 2nd best in the Western Conference (Cincinnati leads with 80 goals). Utah is 3rd in the league by averaging 3.75 goals per game.

The Grizzlies went 1-1-0-1 last week at the Rapid City Rush. Last Wednesday the Grizzlies lost 6-5 in a shootout as Matt Berry scored 2 goals and 1 assist. Cole Ully had 1 goal and 1 assist. Caleb Herbert had 2 assists and Ryan Walters and Josh Dickinson also scored for Utah. Joe Cannata had a 203 minute shutout streak come to an end as Cannata had 3 consecutive shutouts for Utah.

Utah won 4-3 in a shootout on November 30th as Tim McGauley scored the only goal in the shootout. Kevin Carr stopped all 3 Rush shots in the shootout to get the victory for Utah.

Last Saturday the Grizzlies were shut out for the first time this season as Rush goaltender Adam Carlson stopped all 33 Utah shots in a 3-0 Grizzlies loss. The loss was the first time in 16 division games that the Grizzlies lost in regulation. The game also ended 11 game point streaks for both Caleb Herbert and Cole Ully.

Caleb Herbert leads the league with 17 goals. Herbert had 3 assists last week vs Rapid City. He also leads the league with 33 points.

Cole Ully leads the league with 21 assists. Ully is 2nd in the league with 29 points. Ully is also tied for the league lead with 12 power play points.

The Grizzlies swept the weekly league honors from November 19th-25th. Matt Berry won ECHL Player of the Week after scoring 4 goals 5 assists and was a plus-8 in 3 games vs Allen. Berry got the first hat trick of the season on November 21st vs Allen. Berry is currently 4th in the league with 13 goals. Joe Cannata was named Goaltender of the Week for the 2nd time this season. Cannata leads the league with 3 shutouts. He had a 203 minute shutout streak come to an end in the November 28th game vs Rapid City.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 1-1-0-1 at Rapid City last week.

Grizzlies lost 6-5 in a shootout on Wednesday, Nov. 28. Grizzlies won 4-3 in a shootout on Friday, Nov. 30. Grizzlies lost 3-0 on Saturday, Dec. 1.

Overall record: 13-3-3-1

Home record: 8-1-1

Road record: 5-2-2-1

This Week's Games

Utah at Idaho - Friday, December 7th. ESPN 700.

Utah at Idaho - Saturday, December 8th. Classic Country 1370.

Utah has outscored opponents 27 to 13 in the first period of games. Utah has outshot the opposition 232-170 in the first period of play.

Roster moves last week: Brendan Harms was traded to Greenville for Future Considerations. Harms had 14 goals for Utah in 73 games over 2 seasons. Forward Jack Walker was added to the Utah roster. Walker had 1 assist last weekend vs Raid City. Walker had 11 goals and 18 assists in 40 games for Rapid City last year. On December 1st, Defensemen Kevin Davis and Josh Anderson were sent to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Davis leads all rookies with 15 assists on the year.

Upcoming Homestand Promotions

December 12th vs Rapid City - Wendy's Wednesday: Tickets starting at $10 with voucher from Wendy's. Stocking stuffer - Buy a ticket at the box office and get a free ticket to use as a stocking stuffer for the January 5th game vs Wichita.

December 14th vs Rapid City - Teddy Bear Toss, Presented by Ford. AFCU Friday (tickets starting at $8, for AFCU Members paying with AFCU Debit/Credit Card). Stocking stuffer - Buy a ticket at the box office and get a free ticket to use as a stocking stuffer for the January 5th game vs Wichita.

December 15th vs Rapid City - Star Wars Night (Specialty Jerseys) with Make A Wish. Stocking stuffer - Buy a ticket at the box office and get a free ticket to use as a stocking stuffer for the January 5th game vs Wichita.

