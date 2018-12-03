Pedrie Reassigned to AHL Hartford
December 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - As part of several roster moves announced on Monday morning, the New York Rangers reassigned defenseman Vince Pedrie from the Mariners to the Hartford Wolf Pack. Pedrie had joined the Mariners on November 23rd, and played in all five games in the span between then and now, registering four points.
The 24-year-old blue-liner from Rochester, Minnesota played 58 games for the Wolf Pack in 2017-18 after signing an entry-level deal with the Rangers. He has suited up in five games for Hartford this season, with one assist. In his Mariners debut on November 24th, he scored the game-winning goal in a 6-4 comeback win against Manchester at home. He also had an assist in the game. Pedrie added an empty net goal in the Mariners' next game on Wednesday, November 28th vs. Reading and an assist at Manchester this past Saturday.
Pedrie played his college hockey at Penn State University, where he earned All B1G Rookie, All-Tournament, and First All-Star Team honors in his career. He was a part of the 2016-17 Nittany Lions B1G Champion team.
The Mariners are on the road this Wednesday night in Glens Falls to take on the Adirondack Thunder at 7:00 PM. They return home for a pair of weekend games against Adirondack on Friday at 7:15 PM and Worcester on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM. Tickets can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com or over the phone through the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 3, 2018
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, December 3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Martineau Reassigned to Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Reading Royals Weekly - Reading Royals
- Johansson Recalled to Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Gain Four Points for Week 8; Fuel Visit Saturday, Oilers in Town Sunday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Cox Earns AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Honor - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Cox Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Steelheads Weekly - December 3, 2018 - Idaho Steelheads
- Wallin Returns, Gropp Reassigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Pedrie Reassigned to AHL Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Continue Road Trip this Weekend in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Partner with Salvation Army, Met-Ed for Weekend of Giving December 14-16 - Reading Royals
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 8 - Indy Fuel
- Cool Insuring Arena to Host World Championship Ice Racing Series - Adirondack Thunder
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 3 - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavs Monday - December 3 - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.