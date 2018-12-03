Martineau Reassigned to Fort Wayne

The Komets announced on Monday that forward Phelix Martineau has been reassigned from Laval of the AHL to Fort Wayne.

Martineau, 21, started the season with the Komets posting five goals and 10 points in 10 games before his reassignment to the AHL's Lavel Rocket. During his call up to the Rocket, Martineau appeared in three games.

The Komets will skate three games in three nights this weekend beginning at Wheeling Friday at 7:05pm. Saturday the Komets return home to host Indy at 7:30pm and Sunday the Tulsa Oilers visit Fort Wayne for a 5pm faceoff.

This Friday and Saturday's games will air on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Sunday's game will be broadcast on ESPN WKJG radio AM 1380 and FM 100.9. Shane Albahrani will call the play-by-play.

Tickets for Komet home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. For information visit Komets.com or call the Komet office at 260-483-0011.

