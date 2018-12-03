Cox Earns AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Honor

December 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades forward Joe Cox is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for November after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +15.

Cox posted an even or better rating in each of his 13 games during the month, including a +3 on Nov. 10 against Jacksonville and four other games where he was +2.

The 24-year-old leads the Everblades, and is second overall in the league, with a +16 rating for the season. He also paces Florida with nine goals and 22 points.

A native of Chelsea, Michigan, Cox has tallied 76 points (31g-45a) in 95 career games with the Everblades.

Prior to turning pro, Cox recorded 69 points (28g-41a) in 143 career games at Michigan State University.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Joe Cox with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Everblades' home game.

-

