Walleye Weekly No. 6: November 28, 2022

Toledo Walleye forward Lukas Craggs

Overall Record: 5-8-0-1, 6th Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Losses

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 23 at Cincinnati (5-3 Loss)

November 25 vs. Fort Wayne (6-3 Win)

November 26 at Fort Wayne at (5-3 Loss)

November 27 at Wheeling (4-1 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 2 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

December 3 vs. Cincinnati at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

December 4 at Wheeling at 4:10 p.m. (3:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

First home win achieved: Toledo's four game week that featured games in three different states ended with one lone win. However, that win came at home for the Walleye on Friday night when they defeated the Fort Wayne Komets 6-3. The Walleye ended the four-game week with 13 goals scored in four games but suffered losses in Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, and Wheeling. The home victory ended a five-game winless streak for the Walleye at the Huntington Center.

Night of firsts: Toledo's 6-3 win Friday night over Fort Wayne marked firsts for the Walleye in more ways than one. Not only was it the team's first win in front of a home crowd this season, but four players had their first multi-point nights while two others saw their firsts of the season. In his first game back with Toledo after spending just over two weeks with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, Brandon Hawkins earned a season-high three assists in the win. Forward Joseph Nardi, who already had nine assists in eleven games, notched his first pro goal in Friday night's win.

Speaking of firsts: After collecting his first season point in Friday's game, defenseman Cole Fraser added in his first goal of the season in Saturday's 5-3 loss at Fort Wayne. It was also the first shorthanded goal scored by the Walleye this season.

Another sellout on the board: Friday night Toledo posted another sellout crowd of 8,034, which was the 232nd all-time sellout in Walleye history. Toledo has had 204 of those in the regular season and another 28 in the playoffs. For the year, Walleye are averaging 7,368 fans per game, which is second to Fort Wayne in the ECHL.

Another busy week ahead for the Fish: Toledo has a busy weekend ahead with three games in three days in three cities. Friday night is the first of a home at home with Cincinnati. Toledo is 0-2-0 so far against the first place Cyclones. Cincinnati will be in Toledo on Saturday before the Walleye departs to go to Wheeling for another Sunday afternoon affair. So far this year Toledo is 2-2-1 against the Nailers.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Gordie Green (2 goals - 4 assists = 6 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (1-1-0, 3.50 GAA, .875 save %)

